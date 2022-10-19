DataOps.live Sponsors IMPACT 2022 and Launches New Orchestrator for Monte Carlo

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the software company dedicated to helping organizations build, test and deploy their critical data applications and data products more effectively, and Monte Carlo, the data reliability company, today announced availability of the DataOps.live Orchestrator for Monte Carlo. DataOps.live is also a Silver Sponsor at their upcoming IMPACT 2022 Event.

"Monte Carlo is a leader in data observability, so it makes perfect sense for DataOps.live to integrate by orchestrating Monte Carlo as a core component of data pipelines, empowering our joint customers with exceptional control and observability," says John Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels, DataOps.live. "Our platform now provides a low-code orchestrator for Monte Carlo and collects critical operational metadata on data pipelines, data usage, and data infrastructure, that in combination with Monte Carlo data quality metadata can uncover and deliver major business benefit to joint customers."

Monte Carlo enables data engineers and analysts to monitor the health and dependencies of data assets across the entire Snowflake Data Cloud, from ingestion to analytics, through a single collaborative interface. CDOs and other data stakeholders have a holistic view of the 's data health and reliability across business use cases.

Joint DataOps.live/Monte Carlo customers such as Roche Diagnostics are already using Monte Carlo to automate data quality monitoring and anomaly detection, surfacing issues related to data freshness, volume, distribution, schema, and lineage. DataOps.live orchestrates Monte Carlo as part of the overall Roche data pipelines and provides an additional unique perspective in terms of the operational metadata gathered from all the disparate data pipeline components of Snowflake data products. As a result, organizations can build test and deploy data pipelines faster, AND unify all this metadata to make better business decisions.

IMPACT 2022 is being held virtually on October 25 – 26 and in-person in several cities. DataOps.live is attending the New York event on October 25th, as well as sponsoring all IMPACT 2022 events as a Silver Sponsor. DataOps.live and Monte Carlo are proud to have Roche as a joint customer speaking at the event in "Roche Diagnostics: Using DataOps to Build and Manage Data Products and Data Mesh on Snowflake" on October 25th at 12:10pm EDT/5:10pm BST. Register for the event at impactdatasummit.com/2022. To find out how DataOps.live can help drive success from modern data architectures, visit DataOps.live.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live was built to meet the real-life needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake's cloud data platform. It removes the need for enterprises to choose between governance and agility, delivering fundamental improvements in both. The platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) to the Snowflake cloud data platform. DataOps.live is a single platform for 100% of an organization's DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake.

