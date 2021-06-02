DataPath Appoints Mike Antonovich Vice President Of International Sales And Business Development

DataPath's Executive Chairman & CEO, David McDonald, said, "We are excited to have Mike join the DataPath team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading international sales in the satellite and communications industries. His track record in results-driven leadership is what we were looking for as we continue our global expansion."

"DataPath enjoys a great reputation for exquisite engineering of satellite network solutions designed for the most demanding communications customers operating in the most extreme service environments", commented Mike Antonovich. "I am really looking forward to opening doors and opening new markets for DataPath."



Antonovich comes to DataPath after serving as the Chief Executive Officer for Eutelsat Americas, Inc. Prior to that assignment, he held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Japan-based Media Global Links, Inc. Antonovich began his career with ESPN Sports Network, Group W Satellite and PanAmSat/Intelsat where he rose from Manager of Broadcast Services to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. He also has served in senior leadership roles in a variety of industry leading companies including The Spaceconnection, Global Crossing/Genesis Networks, Roberts Communication Networks and ATEME.



About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communications systems and network management software. All our offerings are backed by 24×7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are committed to helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.



