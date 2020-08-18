DataPath employee education and engagement program wins APEX Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc. a leading provider of technology solutions for third party benefits administration has announced that it is a recipient of a 2020 APEX Award for Excellence for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor™. The program was awarded in the category of "Campaigns, Programs & Plans – Employee & Benefit Communications." This is the third award in 2020 and eighth award overall for the Captain Contributor program.

"Enrollment season is right around the corner and third party administrators are looking for ways to deliver quality, easy-to-understand information about FSAs, HSAs, and other healthcare benefit accounts," says Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath. "This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to delivering excellence for our clients and their participants."

DataPath debuted Captain Contributor in 2017 with a website, blog, social media accounts, videos, comic books, and more. The program's educational materials cover Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Health Savings Accounts, COBRA, and Commuter benefit plans.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual APEX Awards competition is based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence.

About the company: Founded in 1984, DataPath, Inc. creates technology solutions for third party administrators, including its cloud-based Summit platform for comprehensive account-based administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

