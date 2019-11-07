DataPath employee engagement program earns gold award for HRA video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider in the employer-sponsored benefits industry, announced today that its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor, has received a 2019 MarCom Gold Award. The technology firm was cited for its newest video on Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), "The Adventures of Captain Contributor and the Robot Ruckus."

The video was released in September 2019 along with a new HRA comic book and update to the program's website.

"HRAs have become increasingly important in today's benefits market due to recent government actions that have expanded HRA plan types," says DataPath chief marketing officer, Bo Armstrong. "Our new educational materials, including this award-winning video, focus on informing employees about HRAs in an engaging and entertaining manner. We're honored to be recognized."

This is the second time DataPath has received a MarCom Award for its employee engagement program. In 2018, the program's benefits education website, captaincontributor.com, also received a Gold award.

Since its launch in 2017, The Adventures of Captain Contributor has won numerous accolades. In addition to the two MarCom Awards, it has earned two National Health Information Awards (NHIA) and an AVA Digital Award, and was recognized by Employer Benefit News as a 2019 Digital Innovator.

The program is available exclusively to DataPath clients.

"DataPath is concerned with all aspects of employer-sponsored benefits, not just plan administration. In our industry, we need to do a better job of educating employees about their benefits, which is what makes the Captain Contributor program so valuable to our clients," says John Robbins, Jr., DataPath President and CEO.

The annual MarCom Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and aim to honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its creation in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath, Inc., is a leading developer of healthcare benefits administration technology solutions. Their cloud-based Summit solution is the industry's only platform designed specifically for seamless CDH account, HSA, COBRA, and billing administration. For more information about Summit and The Adventures of Captain Contributor, visit dpath.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Carlile

erin@marketingworks360.com

614-540-5520

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Related Links

https://dpath.com

