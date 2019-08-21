DataPath, Inc. announces integration with TPA Stream to enhance TPA efficiency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for healthcare benefits administration, announced today an affiliation with TPA Stream, a middleware software for healthcare and financial services. The integration between the technology firms seeks to improve the claims processing workflow for third party administrators (TPAs) using DataPath's cloud-based Summit platform.

With TPA Stream, DataPath clients can automate the collection of carrier claims data used to auto-substantiate debit card transactions. For participants who do not have a card, Summit can also create claims and process reimbursements automatically without the need to submit claims paperwork in advance. With higher auto-substantiation rates, TPAs should see a reduction in claims processing and administration costs.

"We designed Summit to increase our TPAs' efficiency and TPA Stream enhances the product's goals," says Greg Licata, chief product officer at DataPath.

John Robbins, Jr., DataPath President and CEO, added to Licata's sentiments, "We want to help our clients automate many of their time-consuming tasks so they can focus more on their business. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with TPA Stream and we're pleased to offer their forward-thinking solutions through our platform."

Launched in 2016, DataPath Summit is the industry's only benefits administration platform designed specifically for CDH account, HSA, COBRA and billing administration.

TPA Stream is a software provider that makes health benefits easier for employees and administrators. The company was founded in 2014.

"TPA Stream exists to make healthcare administration, billing and payments easy for everyone," said Jacob Sheridan, TPA Stream co-founder and CEO. "DataPath customers can now easily utilize TPA Stream's claims and benefits automation services without additional training or software programming. Working together, DataPath and TPA Stream improve billing accuracy and claims processing efficiencies so TPAs can reduce processing times and make their customers more productive."

About DataPath: DataPath, Inc. creates cloud-based software solutions for the administration of Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Health Savings Accounts, COBRA, and other employer-sponsored healthcare benefits. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Learn more at dpath.com.

About TPA Stream: TPA Stream was founded in 2014 to make health benefits easier for employees and administrators. The company's web-based platform and services are utilized by third-party administrators, health plans, and financial institutions across the country. Learn more at tpastream.com.

