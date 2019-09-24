DataPath releases new HRA materials for award-winning employee engagement program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits, announced today that it has released new materials for its award-winning The Adventures of Captain Contributor™ education and engagement program. Focused on Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), these new materials include a comic book, video, and fact sheets.

In the new comic book and video, benefits superheroes Captain Contributor and Betty the Benefactress dispel wrong information about HRAs and provide high-level, easy to understand explanations about the accounts. The superheroes discuss several different types of HRAs including Individual Coverage HRAs, Excepted Benefits HRAs, and Qualified Small Employer HRAs.

"These HRA materials are timely, especially with the release of new HRA rules from the IRS in June," says Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath. "Captain Contributor and Betty the Benefactress do a great job discussing the basics about employer-sponsored benefits. These new materials are a fantastic resource to help employers and benefits administrators educate and engage employees about the benefits of their HRAs."

The Captain Contributor program library now has comic books, videos, and fact sheets for tax-advantaged benefits such as Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts, and Transit/Commuter accounts. It also has materials for COBRA and benefits debit cards.

In addition to the new HRA materials, DataPath's marketing team has also refreshed the program's website at captaincontributor.com with a new look, enhanced points of engagement, and additional information. The website features a bi-weekly blog, videos, account overviews, and other educational materials for employees about healthcare benefit accounts.

Since its release in 2017, the Captain Contributor program has won five national awards. It has also been featured in industry publications such as Plan Sponsor, BenefitsPro, Employee Benefit Adviser, ThinkAdvisor, and Employee Benefit News.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath is the longest running software company in the consumer directed healthcare industry. Summit is the industry's only cloud-based platform designed for seamless CDH account and COBRA benefits administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

