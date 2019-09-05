DataPath whitepaper analyzes today's multi-generational workforce, provides strategies to increase employee engagement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading solutions provider for third party benefits administration, published a new whitepaper today titled "Effective Benefit Strategies for Today's Multi-Generational Workforce." The whitepaper identifies the challenges that employers and benefits administrators face in shaping benefits programs and communicating them to employees. More specifically, there is no "one size fits all" approach to either building benefits packages or developing communication strategies for a multi-generational group.

"We're at a crossroads with employee benefits," says Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath. "A person's life stage, health, career phase and family needs impact their priorities and what they seek in a benefits package. Engaging this diverse labor force so they understand and use their benefits is a real challenge. Communication methods that work well for some generations are not necessarily effective for others. As a result, employers and benefits administrators often struggle to identify the most meaningful communication strategies to implement."

DataPath's think piece profiles the four prominent age groups in today's workplace: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials (Gen Y), and Generation Z. In addition to detailing each generation's priorities for benefits packages, the whitepaper provides an in-depth look at their predominant communication preferences. While each group has its own unique concerns, there is some overlap and commonality, too.

Armstrong adds, "With enrollment season coming up, employers are looking at their benefits and working with their administrators to create successful programs. This whitepaper helps identify those generational differences and the best ways to reach these diverse groups."

Download the FREE whitepaper.

