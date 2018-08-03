DataSciCon.Tech The only technology-focused conference for Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

Vincent Mayers, the Conference Program Manager stated, "We are excited for the second year of DataSciCon.Tech which we designed so that participants can learn from experts about the technical aspects of Data Science, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Deep Learning, Artificial intelligence and Big Data; and then apply these to their own work."

Kirk Borne, Chief Data Scientist for Booz Allen, a returning instructor to the conference and someone who is considered one of the top Data Scientist in the world stated, "DataSciCon offers an invaluable depth and breadth of data science, machine learning, AI, and data analytics content. That spans introductory tutorials, hands-on workshops, fascinating cutting-edge conference talks covering deep learning, cross-industry applications, and much more, plus valuable networking opportunities with leading data scientists," Says Borne. "Come for the machine learning, come away with tons of learning!"

Mayers and his partner Pratik Patel are veteran technology community leaders, having run software developer conferences for over 10 years. Says Patel, "We aim to deliver better content with more attention to detail and the overall participant experience than is available at premium technology conferences, but at a community conference price point so that organizations can get the best ROI for training budgets."

Ticket sales will close on November 14, 2018. You can learn more about the conference program, sessions and speakers at http://datascicon.tech

