Datatrak International Announces Direct Enterprise Cloud for Patient Direct Capture

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced they will be demonstrating their newest product, Datatrak Direct Enterprise Cloud, at the Annual DIA meeting in San Diego. Datatrak Direct uses an iOS or Android app to capture data directly from patients using their own mobile devices and instantaneously store it in the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud Platform.

Datatrak Direct provides our clients a unified solution to collect any type of study data directly from patients, including ePRO, eCOA, and eConsent, and seamlessly secure, analyze and manage all of their clinical data through our Enterprise Cloud platform.

"We continue to hear from clients who need to engage their patients in an easy and effective format without compromising regulatory compliance. And they want to do so without sacrificing critical features they've become accustomed to with EDC products like advanced data analytics and the ability to design their own studies," said Jim Bob Ward CEO at Datatrak. "Our customers are heavily invested in saving lives with their product development efforts and they demand value added vendors and tools. Datatrak Direct will provide our clients another way to collect their data, in a compliant manner, while giving them the control to design and manage the data to their specifications and in a single location."

Datatrak Direct's easy to use design tool, allows clients the ability to configure diaries, surveys, informed consent or any other data required to fit the needs of their patient population and their product development program. Combine that data within our enterprise platform to consolidate and evaluate all study data, giving clients the ability to control and accelerate the outcome of any clinical trial with a single system.

"Adding Datatrak Direct to our platform provides our clients with the ability and efficiency of using one vendor for all of their data collection, which simplifies their technology requirements without having to sacrifice functionality," said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at Datatrak. "We are excited to launch this new product at this year's DIA in San Diego, and show current and prospective clients the added value and flexibility that a mobile solution can bring to their trials."

About Datatrak:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud supports Pre-clinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO and Business Analytics.

