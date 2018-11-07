DATATRAK International, Inc. to Highlight Business Intelligence and Image Data Capture Products Within a Unified SaaS Platform at SCOPE 2019 Annual Conference

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2019 Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) Annual Conference, February 18-21 in Orlando, FL (Booth 608).

"We are looking forward to exhibiting at this year's SCOPE conference," said Scott DeMell, VP Sales and Marketing at Datatrak. "As Datatrak continues our eClinical market innovations, we are eager to share our exciting new technology offerings. SCOPE is the perfect opportunity to meet with leaders in the industry to reaffirm our commitment to providing Enterprise Cloud Solutions, including Business Intelligence and Image Data Capture and Adjudication unified with CTMS, EDC and ePRO into one SaaS platform."

Datatrak will be exhibiting at SCOPE 2019, in Orlando, FL Booth 608. Product experts will be available to answer questions and provide demonstrations on CTMS, EDC, Image Data Capture, and Business Intelligence, as well as other Enterprise Cloud products. Book an appointment with Datatrak to see the Enterprise Cloud Platform in action.

See the article on the website: https://bit.ly/2TltWY2

About DATATRAK International, Inc.

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I - Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, Design, eConsent, ePRO and eCOA.

Visit http://www.datatrak.com

SOURCE DATATRAK International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.datatrak.net

