Datavalet Appoints Eric Gervais as Vice President of Product Management

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet has appointed Eric Gervais as their new Vice President of Product Management. In this role, Gervais will be responsible for detailing and managing Datavalet's expanding solution strategy and offering.

"Eric's experience in delivering innovative technology solutions that address customer pains is a huge asset to Datavalet," said Toby Chang, Co-President of Datavalet. "We have big plans for the future, and I'm thrilled to have such a visionary product leader join us in bringing cutting-edge products and services to market."

Gervais has many years of experience in managing development teams and defining product strategy in high-growth organizations. Previously, he was Director of Software Development for Immersion, a Silicon Valley-based company focused on haptic technology. He oversaw product roadmap, design, and development, contributing to significant customer growth. Prior to this role, Gervais spent several years at successful start-ups as an individual contributor to their technology teams. He holds a B.C.S. and M.C.S. from Carleton University, and a M.B.A. degree jointly offered by Queen's and Cornell University.

"Datavalet is in an enviable market position serving numerous leading brands across North America," said Gervais. "As consumers are becoming increasingly demanding in their expectations, businesses need to treat Wi-Fi as a strategic resource in strengthening customer relationships. Datavalet's strong vision combined with the company's collaborative relationships with its partners and customers is a winning formula for long-term success in the growing market for managed Wi-Fi solutions and services."

About Datavalet

Since 1998, Datavalet has been providing medium to large-scale managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to North American multi-location organizations. Datavalet serves several prestigious clients and well-known global brands in several sectors such as retail, restaurants, financial services, healthcare and transportation to name a few. Datavalet also benefits from long-term partnerships with major telecommunications operators and leading wireless equipment vendors. Focused on innovation and irreproachable services, Datavalet ensures seamless, reliable, and secure wireless connections between people, sites and networks.

