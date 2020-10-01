Datavalet Launches SD-WAN Services

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet Technologies, a long-time specialist in distributed networks, has just launched a new enterprise and branch networking solution that gives multi-location businesses such as retailers, financial services and restaurant chains all the benefits of an enterprise-grade SD-WAN solution without the drain of an in-house approach.



With business apps being increasingly accessed in the cloud, SD-WAN has proven to be a cost-effective option for solving the connectivity and traffic prioritization issues inherent with most legacy networks. Offloading SD-WAN management to an experienced service provider takes these benefits even further by enabling organizations to achieve this superior network performance without losing focus of their core activities – all with predictable and transparent pricing.



"SD-WAN makes a great fit for multi-location businesses that need to keep their branch teams and critical applications such as VoIP, POS, video collaboration and virtual desktop interfaces connected with a high quality of service," says Ryan Ferguson, VP Technology at Datavalet. "However, few teams have the internal know-how needed to design and manage an SD-WAN overlay that can deliver the reliability, performance and scale required. With our SD-WAN Services, multi-branch businesses across North America can leverage our network expertise to quickly implement a robust SD-WAN overlay that's continuously monitored, maintained and optimized to keep pace with best practices and the organization's changing needs."



For over 20 years, Datavalet has been designing and selling networking solutions based on Cisco Meraki™, Fortinet™, HPE Aruba™ and now VMware SD-WAN™ by VeloCloud® products. Its SD-WAN Services can be tailored to the customer's requirements and existing network topology, and include 24/7 network monitoring with regular reporting to give IT teams clear visibility into their network performance.



"Datavalet already offers a full suite of SaaS-based Wi-Fi Managed Services," says Stephane Boisvert, CEO at Datavalet. "Adding SD-WAN Services to our offering will create new opportunities for expansion across North America and further cement our reputation as the go-to team for all distributed network needs."



Datavalet is an end-to-end provider of distributed network solutions, which include guest and business Wi-Fi software, enterprise and branch networking, and secure network access. Over the last 20 years, it has managed the branch Wi-Fi networks of leading global brands, freeing them to make the most of their networks without straining their IT resources. Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers. datavalet.com



