DataVan launches a customizable POS System

One of DataVan's highlighted products is a new point of sale (POS) system. Using a modular design, Saturn integrates POS technologies together with functionality and flexibility. This new product is priced at an affordable level and offers a range of configuration options and branding tools to ensure the appliance best suits each company's specific needs.

"Technology changes are happening now in the retail and food service sector. We have been seeing a growing demand for self-service and automated systems, so we developed a range of fore-thinking touchpoint system with flexible and expandable designs. Customers no longer have to choose between single form and standardized products. Rather, they are encouraged to create bespoke products to fit their ever-changing needs. Also, these items are as affordable as off the shelf products," said CY Lin, the president of DataVan.

The Saturn system is made up of five modular blocks consisting of:

Displays including a 15 and 10.4 inch customer-facing LCD monitor, a vacuum fluorescent display, and a LCM

Readers including MSR & iButton Detector, MSR, RFID Reader, Biometric Fingerprint Recognizer, iButton Detector, and Barcode Scanner

Core System ranging from entry to advanced level

Seven System Colors ensuring the POS system fits in with their company's theme

All of the Saturn models measure 45mm in system thickness and offer easy service storage. Two energy efficient models even run a quiet and silent operation without a fan.

DataVan's new range of modular design products also includes a customizable self-service kiosk called Mars.

About DataVan

DataVan International Corporation is a professional system hardware provider offering a complete suite of products including point-of-sale systems, self-service kiosks, industry computers, and related peripherals. With over 30 years of experience in design, development, manufacturing, marketing and support services, DataVan brings a comprehensive industry knowledge to offer both off-the-shelf and tailor-made products in meeting a broad range of business needs for point-of-service, self-service, business automation, customer engagement and more.

DataVan systems have been trusted in over half a million installations worldwide -- and they have been widely adopted by market leaders in a variety of industry segments, businesses and applications.

