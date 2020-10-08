DataWeave Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataWeave, a digital commerce analytics platform, today announced the availability of DataWeave competitive intelligence as a service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. DataWeave's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

DataWeave is a digital commerce analytics SaaS platform providing 'competitive intelligence as a service' to consumer brands, retailers and marketplaces, enabling them to accelerate sales growth, expand market share, and compete profitably at scale.

"With the dramatic increase in digital commerce in the post-COVID world, it is now mandatory for both omni-channel retailers and consumer brands to invest in Competitive Intelligence. Our partnership with Microsoft enables us to get this defining capability not only to large enterprises but also to those mid-market and smaller retailers and brands that are competing every day to get ahead," said Krishnan Thyagarajan, President & COO, DataWeave.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling certified cloud solutions. It helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. It helps solutions like DataWeave reach more customers and markets," said Sahir Anand, Principal & Global Category Lead - Retail & CPG, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.

DataWeave's proprietary technology platform helps e-commerce businesses make smarter pricing and merchandising decisions. It also helps consumer brands protect their online brand equity and optimize their e-commerce performance. Visit the DataWeave website for more information.

