Date of release for Financial Results 2018

News provided by

Orocobre Limited

03:47 ET

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orocobre Limited (ORE:ASX ORL:TSX) (Orocobre or the Company) will release 2018 financial results on Tuesday 28 August 2018. Managing Director, Mr Richard Seville will conduct a briefing at 11.30am AEST (Brisbane time).  A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com.  Written questions maybe submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the company website.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager                                                                              

Orocobre Limited                                                                                                                              

T: +61 7 3871 3985                                                                                            

M:+61 418 783 701                                                                                                           

E: abarber@orocobre.com 

W: www.orocobre.com.au

SOURCE Orocobre Limited

Related Links

http://orocobre.com

Also from this source

Jul 30, 2018, 23:46 ET Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period...

Jul 26, 2018, 19:21 ET TSX Announcement...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Date of release for Financial Results 2018

News provided by

Orocobre Limited

03:47 ET