Date palm market size to grow by USD 8,646.14 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by the rise in demand for date palm kernel oil - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The date palm market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,646.14 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Al Mohamadia Dates Co., Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC, Ario Fruit Co., Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd., Barari Group, Bard Valley Natural Delights, Bayara, Best Food Co. LLC, Egyptian Export Center, Emirates Dates, GDI Manufacturing SB, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, HAIFA DATTE, Lion Dates, Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC, and Royal Palm Group are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
Date palm market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights
- The date palm market share growth by the offline segment will be significant. The offline distribution channel includes different types of brick-and-mortar or retail stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, convenience stores, and drugstores. Increased consumer interest in eating healthful foods and the accessibility of a variety of goods, including date pastes, pickles, chocolates, and other items, have aided in the market's expansion. During the projected period, the market's growth is expected to be fueled by the simple accessibility of supermarkets and hypermarkets for a variety of goods and commodities, including dates and date-related products.
- 69% of the market's growth will account from Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow significantly in the region during the forecast period due to the significance of dates in religious ceremonies, the availability of land for fruit cultivation, and yearly events that help date sales internationally.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the report.
Date palm market 2023-2027: Scope
The date palm market report also covers the following areas:
Date palm market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges
The rise in demand for date palm kernel oil will fuel the growth of the date palm market. Date seeds are regarded as a source of beneficial functional elements like fiber and natural antioxidants. Date palm seeds are the source of palm kernel oil. These seeds are essential in the therapy of various cancers and neurological illnesses. Another product made from date palm is cooking oil. Palm kernel oil soothes damaged cuticles and irritated skin. It has a long shelf life and is hence very useful for the food industry. Due to the above reasons, the demand for date oil among consumers is increasing. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
However, increasing consumption in various parts of the world is the major challenge likely to hamper the growth of the date palm market during the forecast period. Bird attacks, a lack of monsoon rains, poor transportation, and inappropriate packaging for the market all result in significant losses for farmers. The manufacturing of high-quality products also suffers significant losses due to inappropriate post-harvest treatment. Additionally, many farmers scatter date palm kernels on the ground, where they decompose and contaminate the dust and sand, lowering the quality of the final product.
To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
Date palm market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis
- Date Palm Market Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
- Offline
- Online
- Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
- Medjool date palm
- Deglet Nour date palm
- Others
- Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
Date palm market 2023-2027: Key highlights
What are the key data covered in this date palm market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the date palm market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the date palm market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the date palm market across the Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of date palm market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- Juices Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 104.21 billion. The benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.
- Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. The new product launches are notably driving the instant soup market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.
|
Date Palm Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 8,646.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.19
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Middle East and Africa at 69%
|
Key countries
|
Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Al Mohamadia Dates Co., Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC, Ario Fruit Co., Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd., Barari Group, Bard Valley Natural Delights, Bayara, Best Food Co. LLC, Egyptian Export Center, Emirates Dates, GDI Manufacturing SB, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, HAIFA DATTE, Lion Dates, Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC, and Royal Palm Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global date palm market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global date palm market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Medjool date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Medjool date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Medjool date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Medjool date palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Medjool date palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Deglet nour date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Deglet nour date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deglet nour date palm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Deglet nour date palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Deglet nour date palm - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Egypt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Egypt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Egypt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Egypt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Egypt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Algeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Algeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Algeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Algeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Algeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC
- Exhibit 112: Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Al Foah Co.
- Exhibit 115: Al Foah Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Al Foah Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Al Foah Co. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Al Mohamadia Dates Co.
- Exhibit 118: Al Mohamadia Dates Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Al Mohamadia Dates Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Al Mohamadia Dates Co. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC
- Exhibit 121: Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 Ario Fruit Co.
- Exhibit 124: Ario Fruit Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Ario Fruit Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Ario Fruit Co. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Barari Group
- Exhibit 130: Barari Group - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Barari Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Barari Group - Key offerings
- 12.10 Bard Valley Natural Delights
- Exhibit 133: Bard Valley Natural Delights - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Bard Valley Natural Delights - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Bard Valley Natural Delights - Key offerings
- 12.11 Emirates Dates
- Exhibit 136: Emirates Dates - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Emirates Dates - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Emirates Dates - Key offerings
- 12.12 GDI Manufacturing SB
- Exhibit 139: GDI Manufacturing SB - Overview
- Exhibit 140: GDI Manufacturing SB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: GDI Manufacturing SB - Key offerings
- 12.13 GNS Pakistan Dates Co.
- Exhibit 142: GNS Pakistan Dates Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: GNS Pakistan Dates Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: GNS Pakistan Dates Co. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative
- Exhibit 148: Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative - Key offerings
- 12.16 Lion Dates
- Exhibit 151: Lion Dates - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Lion Dates - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Lion Dates - Key offerings
- 12.17 Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC
- Exhibit 154: Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 160: Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 162: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article