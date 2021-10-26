Date Syrup Market to Grow by 6.4% CAGR through 2031 as Demand for Natural Sweetener Increases in Food & Beverage Industry: FMI

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a comprehensive study by FMI, the global date syrup market is projected to surpass US$ 630 Mn by the end of 2031. Driven by the increasing demand for date syrups in skincare & cosmetics, and other industries, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2031, in comparison to the 4.7% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2020.

Date syrups are extensively used as an alternative to honey in various skincare and cosmetics products for its moisturizing and skin lightening properties and smooth constancy. In addition to this, growing use of date syrup in the nutraceutical industry is expected to improve the sales over the forecast period.

Date syrup has attributes such as high magnesium, zinc, potassium, calcium, and iron content. These properties make it ideal for application in various skincare and food products. FMI also forecasts the demand for date syrups to be the highest in the Middle East and Africa, while sales across the globe is forecast to reach US$ 339 Mn in 2021.

Rapid shift in consumer preference towards the consumption of natural sweeteners is witnessed owing to the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of high sugar intake on health.

This, coupled with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, has been encouraging consumers to choose food products made using natural sweeteners such as date syrup. This is expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

Based on end use, the food & beverage industry is projected to account for the largest revenue share in the market. Growth in the segment is attributed to the increasing use of date syrup in manufacturing food products such as cookies, cakes, cakes, ice creams, flavored milk, and desserts.

"Growing consumption of plant-based and clean label products with no added artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners in food and personal care industry is expected to accelerate the sales of date syrup over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Date Syrup Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to witness the fastest growth in North America , expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period.

, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period. Favored by the increasing demand for date and date products, sales of date syrup in GCC countries are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2031-end.

South Korea and Japan date syrup markets are projected to exhibit growth at 9.2% CAGR and 9.6% CAGR, respectively between 2021 and 2031.

and date syrup markets are projected to exhibit growth at 9.2% CAGR and 9.6% CAGR, respectively between 2021 and 2031. Among the nature, organic date syrups are anticipated to account for a substantial revenue share in the segment, surging at 7.6% CAGR through 2031.

On the basis of distribution channel, sales through online retail are forecast to spur at 8.6% CAGR in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing consumption for dates and products derived from dates in countries such as the UAE, Yemen , Pakistan , India , and others is propelling the demand for date syrup.

, , , and others is propelling the demand for date syrup. Rising demand for date syrups as natural sweeteners owing to their health benefits such as control on diabetes, body hydration, heart disease, and fatty liver is spurring sales.

Key Restraints

High cost of date syrup-based natural sweeteners compared to artificial sweeteners is expected to hamper the sales.

Availability of several substitutes of date syrup such as maple syrup, coconut sugar, honey, corn syrup, and others might hinder the product sales.

Competitive Landscape

Leading date syrup manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their supply chain and receiving various certifications such as Halal, ISO 22000 Food Safety, Kosher and others to increase their sales across various end use industries.

Also some of the companies are offering products with different quality grades. For instance,

Arat Company Pjs, a leading Iranain company, ensures strict compliance to IFS, ISO 22000 Food Safety, BRC Grade AA, Kosher, Halal, HACCP, ISO 9001:2015, and ISIRI manufacturing high quality dates syrup including nothing but water and dates.

Ratin Khosh Co., a food processing company based in Iran , provides a minimally processed dates syrup without using of any type of artificial ingredients or preservatives which comes with a shelf-life of 02 years.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Al Foah

Malabar Food Products

Just Dates Syrup

Ario Co

Sun Seas Business Group

BIONA

Parsunday Symbol Co.

BOMBUS

Rapunzel Naturkost

D'VASH Organics

Ratinkhosh Co

EZEEBEE OVERSEAS PVT LTD

Lion Dates Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Ambrosia Delicatessen

ARAT COMPANY PJS

Minoo Industrial Group

Emirates Dates

Date Lady

Others

More Valuable Insights on Date Syrup Market

The date syrup market study published by Future Market Insights offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on the major trends expected to shape future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis on growth drivers, trends, and opportunities on the basis of:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Food & Beverage Industry

Bakery & Confectionery



Dairy & Desserts



Snacks & Cereals



Beverages



Others

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Foodservice Industry

Retail/ Household

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumers

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Convenience Stores



Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into date syrup market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for date syrup market between 2021 and 2031

Date syrup market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Date syrup market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

