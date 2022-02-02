Dates announced for immersive experience by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar presented by DCPA Off-Center opening August 2022

Theater of the Mind will take place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in the Clayton neighborhood. Theater of the Mind will take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience. Theater of the Mind is led by a Guide whose stories are inspired by the creators' lives. Audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

"It is super exciting to premiere this show with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts," said co-creator David Byrne. "I hope participants will be as surprised by these experiences, just as I have been—it really is a new kind of theater."

"The DCPA is thrilled to premiere this groundbreaking production, finally! After a long pandemic delay, we can't wait for Denver audiences to be the first to experience it," said Charlie Miller, DCPA Off-Center Curator. "Theater of the Mind is a one-of-a-kind production that combines science, design, and storytelling into a mind-altering and entertaining experience."

Tickets for Theater of the Mind will go on will go on pre-sale to all DCPA subscribers May 6 and on public sale May 20. Theater of the Mind will begin previews on August 31, 2022 and will open on September 13, 2022. Sign up to receive more information and first access to tickets at theateroftheminddenver.com.

Inspired by both historical and current lab research, Theater of the Mind takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds. Co-created by Talking Heads frontman and artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, the show uses stories from their own lives to shape a narrative you'll see, feel, taste and hear.

Witness the wonders of your mind for yourself as you follow The Guide through a spectacular 15,000-square-foot installation with 16 fellow audience members. As you explore intriguing environments, participate in a narrative and try a series of sensory experiments, your Guide will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art.

Among Off-Center's large-scale productions that have garnered local and national praise are: Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, The Last Defender with The House Theatre of Chicago, Perception featuring live music by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, and a 360-degree staging of The Wild Party. With support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has been recognized as a leader in developing new programming that attracts new audiences. www.denvercenter.org

