Dates for Husqvarna Group´s financial reports in 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

February 5 Year-end report for 2018

April 24 Interim report for January-March

July 16 Interim report for January-June

October 22 Interim report for January-September

The AGM will be held in Jönköping on April 9.

For additional information, please contact

Johan Andersson

Director

Group Communications and Investor Relations at +46-702-100-451

SOURCE Husqvarna AB