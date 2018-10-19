Dates for Husqvarna Group's Financial Reports in 2019
05:21 ET
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
February 5 Year-end report for 2018
April 24 Interim report for January-March
July 16 Interim report for January-June
October 22 Interim report for January-September
The AGM will be held in Jönköping on April 9.
For additional information, please contact
Johan Andersson
Director
Group Communications and Investor Relations at +46-702-100-451
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/dates-for-husqvarna-group-s-financial-reports-in-2019,c2670680
The following files are available for download:
|
Dates for Husqvarna Group´s financial reports in 2019
SOURCE Husqvarna AB
Share this article