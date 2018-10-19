Dates for Husqvarna Group's Financial Reports in 2019

News provided by

Husqvarna AB

05:21 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

February 5      Year-end report for 2018

April 24            Interim report for January-March

July 16             Interim report for January-June

October 22      Interim report for January-September          

The AGM will be held in Jönköping on April 9.

For additional information, please contact

Johan Andersson
Director
Group Communications and Investor Relations at +46-702-100-451

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/dates-for-husqvarna-group-s-financial-reports-in-2019,c2670680

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/996/2670680/943792.pdf

Dates for Husqvarna Group´s financial reports in 2019

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

Also from this source

Oct 19, 2018, 02:29 ET Husqvarna AB: Interim Report January - September 2018...

Oct 02, 2018, 03:13 ET Husqvarna AB's Nomination Committee for the 2019 Annual General...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Dates for Husqvarna Group's Financial Reports in 2019

News provided by

Husqvarna AB

05:21 ET