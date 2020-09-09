DATEV eG Selects Icertis to Digitally Transform Contract Management Enterprise-Wide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that DATEV eG, one of Europe's largest IT service providers, has selected the Icertis Contract Intelligent (ICI) platform to digitally transform its contracting process enterprise-wide and derive quick time to value while improving compliance and reducing risk.

DATEV eG, a cooperative comprised of 40,000 members, offers accounting, human resources management, legal, business consulting and tax services as well as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and IT consulting services to more than 350,000 customers. To continue to meet the needs of its customers, the company needed to modernize its manual contracting process with an intelligent system that would ensure data security, enhance compliance and accelerate cycle times for thousands of legal and procurement contracts across its locations in Europe and Latin America.

"DATEV eG is committed to providing our customers with software and services that meet the highest standards of reliability, data protection and data security," said Diana Windmeißer, CFO, DATEV eG. "Given our customers´ trust with their clients´ most highly sensitive and secured data, we needed an easy-to-use and intelligent contract management solution that meets all stringent requirements in compliance, security and quality. With the advanced features and capabilities of Icertis, we can accelerate contracting into value and manage risk."

DATEV eG selected Icertis because of its dedication to compliance, privacy and security; track record of successful deployments; and ability to support all contract types. In addition, the ICI platform's ability to support back-to-back contracting and seamlessly integrate with SAP and DATEV's in-house Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system was key to the decision. With ICI, DATEV will accelerate its contracting through centralized visibility, compliance reporting, and cross functional collaboration.

"We are thrilled to help DATEV, an innovative, customer focused technology leader, deliver business excellence through contract intelligence," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Our platform upholds the highest standards for security, privacy, and compliance and we are committed to helping customers like DATEV structure and connect their contracts and business processes to create strategic advantage now and into the future."

To stay out in front in today's dynamic markets, leading technology and IT services companies must rapidly adopt new industry regulations, closely manage contractual obligations post execution and connect contract management with other enterprise systems. DATEV eG joins Adobe, Apple, HERE, UNIT4, Microsoft, and more who have selected Icertis to help optimize their commercial and legal entitlements and commitments in an ever-changing business environment.

This selection follows Icertis' rapid growth in Germany with leading companies including BASF, Bertelsmann, Daimler, Porsche, and more having selected the ICM platform as their commercial foundation.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

