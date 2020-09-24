Datica Achieves Top Marks for Interoperability Solutions from Chilmark Research

Using a pragmatic, evidence-based research methodology with a strong emphasis on primary research, Chilmark Research reports serve the intelligence needs of technology adopters, consultants, investors and technology vendors, giving them confidence that their strategic decisions are well-informed.

Datica puts health IT solutions in the fast lane to success by offering HIPAA-compliant solutions for health data integration and cloud compliance. Datica's integration solution enables health data exchange from any source to any destination, in any format – with complete security for PHI. With over 400 live integrations, Datica's deep interoperability expertise gives developers the confidence and infrastructure to integrate effectively, scale quickly and securely.

"Datica is honored to earn Chilmark's recognition as a market leader for open APIs in healthcare," said Kevin Lynch, CEO of Datica. "Our customers are at heart of everything we do, and we take tremendous pride in knowing we are effectively empowering them on their path to true interoperability and cloud compliance."

About Datica

Datica is the only health IT solution that solves healthcare's biggest roadblocks – EHR integration and cloud compliance. Its integration solution enables data integration from any source, to any destination, in any format – without sacrificing PHI security. Datica's cloud compliance solution offers end-to-end managed compliance services for digital health developers to scale rapidly in the cloud, while ensuring HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification are in place. To learn more, visit: https://datica.com.

About Chilmark Research

Chilmark Research is a global research and advisory firm whose sole focus is the market for healthcare IT solutions. This focus provides our clients with the most in-depth and accurate research on the critical technology and adoption trends occurring throughout the healthcare sector. Their analyses are forward looking, seeking to understand those technologies that have the greatest potential to impact the delivery of care. Current research projects typically fall into one of the following categories: Interoperability, Analytics, Virtual Care, Value-based Care, Population Health Management, Provider-Payer Convergence, Care Coordination and Consumerization of Care.

SOURCE Datica

Related Links

https://datica.com

