Datica Fast Tracks VigiLanz COVID Quick Start Implementations - Free for Six Months

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, a leading provider in cloud compliance and EHR integration, today announced its partnership with VigiLanz to launch VigiLanz's COVID Quick Start, with EHR integration powered by Datica. COVID Quick Start is a new product that enables hospitals to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral illnesses.

Datica and VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, have partnered to offer COVID Quick Start at no fee for six months, with rapid implementation timelines. During this crisis, hospitals face clinical challenges, resource constraints, and economic burdens. The COVID Quick Start solution addresses each of these.

"We recognized the urgency for hospitals to have a solution like COVID Quick Start in place. Through our partnership with Datica, COVID Quick Start can now be implemented in a matter of weeks, thanks to Datica and their proprietary endpoints."

- Erik Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, VigiLanz

Datica puts digital health solutions in the fast lane with its EHR integration and cloud compliance solutions. Its Datica Integrate solution removes interoperability roadblocks by enabling data integration from any source to any destination, in any format. With over 400 live EHR integrations and deep expertise, Datica puts developers back in the driver's seat to do what they do best – innovate.

Using application programming interface (API) endpoints, Datica Integrate allows VigiLanz's platform to pull patient data from multiple sources, including EHRs, and evaluate that data against rules that issue real-time alerts to clinical staff. VigiLanz's platform identifies potential respiratory viral illnesses and ensures early isolation and management of patients. As a result, Datica's integration solution helps remove the burden on hospital IT resources, saving time, cutting costs, and ultimately impacting patient safety as quickly as possible.

"We're proud to partner with VigiLanz and rapidly launch COVID Quick Start – a solution urgently needed to help combat COVID-19. Datica's approach accelerates integration with key systems like EHRs. As a result, applications like COVID Quick Start can be rapidly deployed and deliver greater impact. This saves time, money and most importantly, lives."

- Dave Levin MD, Chief Medical Officer, Datica

COVID Quick Start can be deployed and running in a matter of weeks and is offered at no fee for six months. For more information on Datica's EHR integration solution, visit: datica.com/integrate

Datica

Datica is the only managed service provider (MSP) that solves healthcare's biggest roadblocks–EHR integration and cloud compliance. Its integration solution enables data integration from any source, to any destination, in any format - without sacrificing PHI security. Datica's cloud compliance solution offers end-to-end managed services for digital innovators to scale rapidly in the cloud, while ensuring HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification are in place.

With over 400 live integrations and compliant cloud infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, Datica's deep expertise gives you the confidence and infrastructure to scale quickly and securely. For more info, visit: https://datica.com.

VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

