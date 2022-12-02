Dating Trend 'Winter Coating' Is Real a New Survey Shows Why

A recent survey from dating app Flirtini shows 33.1% of people say they would continue to date someone they were "not really into" during the holidays to not be alone

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to every Hallmark holiday movie ever, couples are more likely to break up than get engaged at the end of the year. According to a new survey from dating app Flirtini , the pressures of dating during the holiday season weigh heavily on daters' minds and frequently cause relationships to end entirely. An overwhelming 61.2% of online daters find it more difficult to date during the holidays. Among the reasons why are pressure to invite people they're dating to holiday gatherings (50.6%), feeling rushed to commit (45.9%), and anxiety about gift-giving (40.4%).

"The holidays can bring up a lot of emotions and challenges for new couples," said dating expert Yue Xu. "The most important thing to remember is that your relationship has its own timeline; it just so happens to coincide with the holidays, but it should not change the course of your organic progression. Be honest with the person you're seeing — have real conversations about what this time of the year brings up for you and how it may impact your relationship. This kind of real talk will only bring you closer!"

75% of people on dating apps have had a relationship end during the holiday season

61.2% of online daters find it more difficult to date during the holidays

50.6% feel pressure to invite people they're dating to holiday gatherings

33.1% say they would continue to date someone they were "not really into" during the holidays to not be alone

32.1% of daters would buy a gift for someone after a month of dating

58.7% of men either would or would consider dating someone they weren't really into during the holidays to avoid being alone

On the fraught topic of gift-giving, respondents had very different ideas about when it was appropriate and how much money to spend. According to the survey, 32.1% of daters would buy a gift for someone after a month of dating, with 23.7% ready to purchase a present after 1-2 weeks and 19.1% waiting until at least 3 months. The majority agreed that gifts should be under $100, with 40.3% willing to spend $25-$50 and 30.8% wiling to raise it to $50-$100. Meanwhile, women were twice as likely as men to spend under $25.

Despite the challenges of dating during the holidays, some respondents were even more fearful of being alone. A whopping 58.7% of men either would or would consider dating someone they weren't really into during the holidays so as to avoid celebrating solo. Women were less concerned about being single, with 60% reporting that they would not date someone they weren't really into just to avoid it.

"It's easy for dating to get stressful — especially around the holidays," said Flirtini spokesperson Sarah Segal. "That's why we try to keep it fun. Our mission is to create a place where people can flirt and connect in a pressure-free environment. Whether you're feeling lonely and looking for connection, or going crazy from too much family time and need a distraction, the Flirtini community has your back."

To ease the pressure this holiday season, Flirtini is offering special holiday-themed chat prompts that daters can use to help break the ice — whether they're looking for something naughty or nice!

