Dating.com Finds 75% of People Turned to Online Dating after Discovering a Partner was Unfaithful

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With everyone starting to leave their homes and get back to their normal way of living, Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has polled its newest users to learn more about their interest in dating online. Results revealed an increase in cheating-related behavior. To help those who are curious about whether or not they have an unfaithful partner, Dating.com is sharing red flags to keep an eye out for.

Being stuck at home with your significant other for months on end can be hard, especially when it comes to keeping the spark alive. It is normal for any person to crave attention, no matter where or who it is from. For this reason, Dating.com decided to get to the bottom of recent relationships of its newer users to find out if cheating has affected their love lives at all. Standout findings include:

55% of those surveyed shared that they suspected they were cheated on during quarantine

Almost 45% of female users report they've been cheated on since early march

16% of male users report they've been cheated on since early march

30% of respondents say cheating took place with a past flame

Moreover, 20% of Dating.com members shared that their ex-partner's fling turned into something more serious after ending the relationship

Nearly 75% claim they signed up for a dating site to effectively move on during the limited social-distancing era

88% believe they can make a lasting connection with someone who they can trust online

"Stay at home orders placed a strain on many existing relationships and really put those connections to the test," says Maria Sullivan, dating expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "The distractions of everyday life were removed during quarantine and, unfortunately, many couples were unable to rediscover that deeper connection. The amount of cheating that has gone on over the past few months has made us proud at Dating.com to see the valuable role we play in helping individuals find a person who they can trust and build a strong a connection with."

Many unfaithful partners can find a way to fly under the radar, so our dating experts suggest keeping an eye out for the below tell-tale quarantine cheating signs:

Periods of time where your partner is unreachable: If you start to hear from your partner less or go through periods where you can get a hold of them at all, this could mean they are spending their time on someone else.

Improved appearance: When you start having feelings for someone, you want to look your best to impress them. If you notice your partner starting to exercise more or ditch the sweatpants, there could be someone who they are trying to impress.

Their mood changes: If you're partner seems less interested in your daily activities or stories, this could mean that they are devoting their attention to another person.

Cheating is an action seen across the United States. To get a better picture of where the most offenders live, Dating.com found the below cities have the most unfaithful partners.

Los Angeles Miami New York Chicago New Orleans

There is a trustworthy partner waiting for everyone on Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles. To register, please visit www.dating.com.

