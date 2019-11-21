Dating.com Launches Ultimate Guide for Surviving the Holidays with Your Significant Other's Family

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a crazy time of year, and a popular time to introduce new partners to the whole family. To help relieve some holiday stress, Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, generated tips and tricks to survive both meeting your significant other's family for the first time and how to introduce your significant other to your family this season.

When introducing your significant other to your family you hope that they love them as much as you do and see all of their great qualities. However, determining when to present your partner to your family can be a hard decision. Dating.com discovered that 54% of users surveyed said that they felt they introduced a past significant other too soon. To make sure the time is right, take into account the following signs:

You and your partner have decided to be mutually exclusive

They show interest in learning more about your family and continuously asks how they are

They get along great with their friends and coworkers

"At Dating.com, we found that the winter holiday season is one of the most popular times to meet your partner's family. With everyone getting together to spread love and cheer it's more convenient to meet all the important members at one time, even though it can be a little overwhelming," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Relationship Expert of Dating.com. "It's normal to feel nervous during introductions, but if you remember to breathe and be yourself, everything should turn out great."

First impressions are the most important and according to the popular saying, "you only get one chance to make a first impression." To help make sure you make a good impression, Dating.com has shared some helpful tips to guarantee some brownie points:

Don't show up empty handed: Make sure to come with a little gift for your partner's parents, such as flowers, a candle or a bottle of wine. Bringing a small gift acts as a token of gratitude for the gathering invitation.

Dress to impress: Don't show up in your wrinkled shirt that has been sitting in the bottom of your laundry basket for months. The way you dress shows how you carry yourself. Dressing nice for the occasion lets your partner's family know that you are serious about the introduction.

Come prepared: It is helpful to sit down with your significant other ahead of time and ask any questions that can help you better interact with his or her family.

Dating.com also found that 67% of users reported the anticipation of meeting significant other's family members causes them to feel anxious. If you avoid the below mistakes, your partner's family will have no reason to not like you.

Control the amount of PDA: No one likes to watch their child excessively kiss their partner at the dinner table.

Avoid drinking too much: It is okay to have a couple drinks at dinner or if offered, but remember this is not a night out at your favorite bar. If you feel yourself starting to get tipsy, it is best to swap out your alcoholic beverage for a water.

Shy away from bringing up any controversial topics: Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but sometimes those opinions can cause arguments. Sticking to non-controversial topics will help to keep the peace while meeting your partner's family for the first time.

