Datix Releases New Software Integration E-Book

The purpose, according to Datix CEO Matt Schuval, is to educate manufacturers and distributors on how they can maximize the value of their software: "After over 20 years in business, we've often run into businesses that have the right systems in place but continue to experience inefficiencies. The root cause of these issues is almost always a lack of integration. When companies operate their ERP and CRM software separately, they aren't functioning cohesively or reaping the full benefits of their technology."

The first chapter of the e-book details the benefits of connecting ERP and CRM instances. A few of these benefits include eradicating dual data entry, automating workflows and increasing ROI. By integrating back-office and front-office systems, businesses gain a single source of truth. Enterprise data is automatically captured and updated within one system, where users from the top floor to the shop floor can leverage 360-degree insight to make smarter decisions that drive sweeping business improvements.

The next chapter provides expert tips for executing integration projects. One of the first tips is to undergo extensive business process modeling (BPM). Through this task, organizations evaluate their current operations from end to end of the enterprise, identifying areas of waste and performance gaps. Project teams leverage this information to map how data should move throughout the integrated system and define software goals. This chapter also provides guidelines for selecting vendors and consultants for integration success.

Candice Evertowski, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Datix, explains how the marketing department put together this valuable resource: "Our consultants and developers have decades of experience in enterprise software as well as manufacturing and distribution industries. The marketing team distilled this valuable insight into a short but comprehensive guide. You don't have to be a developer to understand our e-book and learn how integrations transform business processes."

Datix has established itself as a leader in software integrations with its premier Unity solution. A one-of-a-kind, pre-built application, Unity seamlessly connects Epicor ERP with an array of front-end systems such as CRM, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software. Datix's certified consultants take care of the installation as well as any necessary customizations and ongoing maintenance and upgrades. This makes Unity a hassle-free solution that streamlines processes throughout organizations. With this free e-book, Datix shares its expert insight to encourage businesses to adopt innovative software solutions to elevate their performance.

About Datix

Datix is a premier software services company based in St. Louis. During our 20 years in operation, we have worked with clients in a wide range of industries. Our unique approach to optimizing business processes through software can be applied to almost any industry, from discrete manufacturing to product distribution. Besides being an Epicor Platinum Partner, we are also a certified partner with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM as well as a Magento expert. Datix specializes in Business Process Management and Enterprise Application Solutions, including customizable integration options. Unity is Datix's pre-built integration solution for ERP, CRM and eCommerce enterprise software, available to connect your solution seamlessly without any of the normal errors or bugs that can come with integration.

Datix also provides a wide range of ERP, CRM and eCommerce support services, business consulting and software development to clients around the globe. Contact Datix today to learn more about our enterprise software solutions.

Epicor, Vantage, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

