Datix's Quick Start Implementation Simplifies ERP for SMBs

According to an Aberdeen Group report, the number one reason businesses go without ERP is their perception that they're too small to afford and maintain the system. However, the same report noted that those on the latest version of ERP experienced more accurate financial reports, greater customer satisfaction and more access to embedded business analytics and social business capabilities, providing users a significant advantage over companies that lacked ERP solutions.

Datix, understanding the value that ERP brings to SMBs, designed a solution that empowers businesses of all sizes to transform their enterprise with software. That solution is Quick Start, an out-of-the-box implementation that provides clients with a dynamic, cloud-hosted Epicor® ERP instance at a fixed price and clear schedule. Datix designed two Quick Start implementations, one for manufacturing and one for distribution, to serve its core clientele.

"Small to midsize manufacturers and distributors need to embrace digital innovation to grow and take on their competition," explains Datix CEO Matt Schuval. "However, they often think ERP is out of their reach. Our goal is to bring software within their grasp, without sacrificing the system's functionality. As an Epicor Platinum Partner, we're in a prime position to make that possible."

The key to making ERP feasible for SMBs is to provide comprehensive service at a low price and fast timeline. Datix's consultants take charge of the implementation, so SMBs can gain a premier solution even if they lack internal IT support. The easy implementation paves the way to achieving project ROI. Datix will also maintain, upgrade and configure the ERP instance after go-live to help clients maximize the value of their software.

Candice Evertowski, Datix's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, describes why Datix chose Epicor ERP for their Quick Start solutions: "Epicor has been at the forefront of providing manufacturing and distribution solutions for over 40 years. It delivers crucial modules and features out of the box, including general ledgers, process management, executive dashboards and inventory management. This gives businesses of all sizes robust tools to take charge of their operations."

Additionally, the solution is hosted in the cloud. Cloud ERP has increasingly gained popularity, especially among small to midsize enterprises. Cloud deployments enable businesses to use ERP without undergoing the hassle and tremendous costs of implementing and managing hardware. Besides being simpler and more affordable, cloud solutions are also more flexible than on-premises software. That means companies can easily modify and scale their ERP instance to support business growth.

Datix is making sure that SMBs aren't left out of the ERP conversation. With Quick Start, small to midsize manufacturers and distributors can gain a dynamic solution and team of ERP experts to supercharge their enterprises.

About Datix

Datix is a premier software services company based in St. Louis. During our 20 years in operation, we have worked with clients in a wide range of industries. Our unique approach to optimizing business processes through software can be applied to almost any industry, from discrete manufacturing to product distribution. Besides being an Epicor Platinum Partner, we are also a certified partner with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM as well as a Magento expert. Datix specializes in Business Process Management and Enterprise Application Solutions, including customizable integration options. Unity is Datix's pre-built integration solution for ERP, CRM and eCommerce enterprise software, available to connect your solution seamlessly without any of the normal errors or bugs that can come with integration.

Datix also provides a wide range of ERP, CRM and eCommerce support services, business consulting and software development to clients around the globe. Contact Datix today to learn more about our enterprise software solutions.

Epicor, Vantage, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

