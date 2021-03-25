Datolite Solutions, leading legal solutions consultants, announces sales and growth advisory partnership with Dan Wales, Oliella Partners

Dan has spent over fifteen years employed at large global law firms and founded DW Reporting in 2013 to meet law firms' complex BI, reporting, pricing and financial data management needs, successfully scaling with a global client base and delivery team to BigHand in 2018. At BigHand, Dan was the influential driving force behind the creation of a new enterprise strategic sales and account management function that focused on the largest global law firms, achieving record results. Dan has led sales growth strategies for industry leading providers of productivity and profitability software, focused on UK Legal Top 100 and AMLAW 200.

"I've known Datolite's founders, Pat and Campbell, since they were Kleinmundo and originally developed Elite Design Gallery. I have followed their growth journey from the beginning, and am absolutely delighted to be supporting them as they execute their next phase of growth. They have a significant market-leading presence in North American, providing consulting and development services across both Thomson Reuters and Aderant Proforma Workflow and Template Management Solutions and am looking forward to replicating that in the UK and beyond." says Wales.

Patrick Langlais, Co-Founder, added "Datolite began as a Design Gallery services company as we were the original developers of the product that became EDG and the leaders in the market. In recent years, we've expanded to solutions in other products, while still focused on automated data transformation: Paperless Proforma, Reporting, DocuDraft, and Document Studio/Whitehill. Dan's first-hand experience of growing legal tech companies along with his industry connections will be key component of our ability to execute on our growth strategy."

"Dan is a proven entrepreneur who we have known for a very long time, we are thrilled that he is joining our team. We share the same vision, commitment to client success and growth aspirations which lay the foundations for an exciting future" said Campbell Barrett, Co-Founder.

About Datolite Solutions

Datolite Solutions, global leader in data transformation solutions for the legal industry, are known as experts in template and workflow tools. The foundation of the Datolite team is comprised of the core of Kleinmundo, the original developers of the product that became 3E Templates. Founded in 2014, Datolite Solutions is now the world's largest and most experienced team in 3E Templates (Design Gallery), 3E/Enterprise Paperless Proforma, and Document Studio (Whitehill), as well as providing leading edge Aderant DocuDraft consulting services. Datolite is official partners with Thomson Reuters and Aderant.

About Oliella Partners

SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS - Providing entrepreneurial organisations with access to operational, product strategy and sales & marketing executive support.

SOURCE Datolite Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://datolitesolutions.com/

