Datometry Welcomes Amy Chang to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry , the pioneer in database virtualization, is pleased to announce that it has added Amy Chang, board member at Disney, Procter & Gamble, Marqeta, SambaNova Systems, and Pragma, to its advisory board.

In addition to the current boards she sits on, Chang has previously served on the boards of Cisco, Splunk and Informatica. Following the acquisition of her startup Accompany by Cisco for $270M, she led Cisco's multi-billion dollar collaboration business. As EVP and GM of this 6000 person team, she led the videoconferencing, cloud calling, contact center, video device and phones businesses. Accompany was an AI/ML-based relationship intelligence platform serving Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to Accompany, Chang was at Google, where she led the teams for Google Analytics, Website Optimizer, Trends, and multichannel attribution for over seven years, growing Google Analytics to serve over 86% of the entire web. She previously led product for the paid search and affiliates channels at eBay, as well as worked in the semiconductor and software industries at McKinsey. She started her career in hardware with Intel, AMD and Motorola.

"Amy has had a celebrated career as an accomplished technology executive and board member, and we're excited to welcome her to Datometry's advisory board," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "Her proven track record of advising Fortune 500 corporations and startups , helping them evolve with game-changing offerings, will provide our leadership team with experienced insights and help us navigate our aggressive growth trajectory."

"I'm honored to join Datometry's advisory board to support the company's exciting business of making applications and databases interoperable, positively affecting enterprises worldwide," said Chang.

Chang also serves on the UCSF Hospital Executive Committee, the Stanford School of Engineering Dean's advisory board, and as an advisor to DataRobot, Greenlight, DataChat, Snorkel.ai, PerfectDay, KatanaGraph, Prosimo.io, and NoviConnect.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Its technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

