Datrium Expands Operations to Europe Addressing Global Enterprise Demand for Software-defined Converged Infrastructure for Hybrid Cloud

Enterprises globally have the same problems in simplifying compute and data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and many organizations in Europe have proven to be fast adopters of emerging, impactful technologies. Built to support even the most complex hybrid cloud environments, Datrium's software-defined converged infrastructure is an agile and easy-to-manage solution for large enterprise data centers. Datrium's advanced technology delivers high-performance primary storage and compute functionality, backup without separate purchasing and administration, as well as cloud disaster recovery automation—all from one solution. Further, Datrium software licenses have total portability across hardware types and deployment environments, whether on premises or in the cloud.

"The demand for cloud-enabled converged infrastructure has never been higher among enterprises worldwide. There's multi-billion dollar market potential for Datrium as we build out our overseas operations," said Tim Page, CEO of Datrium. "Datrium's expansion comes at a critical time for our customers in Europe as they need IT systems that can provide the performance, scalability and capacity required by modern applications to keep pace with their changing business needs. We will continue to grow our European team with top-performing executives who possess a deep knowledge of the local markets and how to best address their specific requirements."

Sean Mullins, a seasoned sales executive with over twenty years of experience in the technology sector, has been appointed as VP of Sales in Europe. Prior to joining Datrium, Sean served as a UK and Ireland area manager for DELL EMC in its Modern Data Centre Division. He was also a founding member of VCE, where he was responsible for leading some of the company's major partnerships, helping to grow sales from $10 million to over $120 million in just three years. Sean also held various positions at Avaya, Cisco and Siemens.

Throughout his career, Sean has focused on disruptive technologies that deliver real business outcomes and enable customers to achieve the objectives most crucial to their company's success. He brings these skills to Datrium, where he will help build a broad customer base across Europe and foster a strong channel program in the region.

About Datrium

Datrium self-protecting enterprise cloud delivers a radically simple IT and data infrastructure by converging compute with fast, scalable primary storage, invisible backup, fail-proof disaster recovery and end-to-end data security. With Datrium, enterprises can run and protect applications with unprecedented speed and agility on any cloud. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

