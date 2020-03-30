Datrium Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced the company is recognized by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The CRN Partner Program Guide recognizes vendors who either have developing solution provider channel programs or offer products and services through the indirect IT channel. Datrium's Global Partner Network enables partners to better aid customers in their data resiliency efforts, cloud transformation, modernize disaster recovery (DR) and backup processes.

"Our top priority is to ensure our customers have failproof DR strategies," said Eric White, Vice President and CTO at Mindsight. "Datrium's approach keeps DR simple, cost-effective and highly efficient for protecting our customers' data in the wake of growing threats and disasters."

The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Datrium stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

Datrium's Global Partner Network has recently expanded in North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC, as a result of increased demand for modern disaster recovery and IT infrastructure solutions. Datrium recently added the DRaaS Select partner tier to allow organizations to work with specialized resellers and distributors in their region to modernize their data centers and transform DR with a failproof DRaaS solution. Partners receive the highest level of training and certification in DR with VMware Cloud on AWS so they are equipped to help organizations protect themselves from disasters in an economical way. In March, Datrium added two new DRaaS Select partners: Trace3 and Axis Business Solutions.

"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."

"We're committed to delivering the best solutions in conjunction with our partners to help our customers efficiently protect and manage their data in a time where cyberattacks and other disasters are of high risk. Our unique, cloud-based approach to DR with VMware Cloud on AWS has proven to alleviate the concerns inherent in traditional solutions such as expensive deployments and complexity," said Datrium CEO Tim Page. "This recognition from CRN validates our unique approach to DR. Together with our partners, we look forward to empowering customers worldwide to protect their data and achieve enterprise resiliency."

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN ® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

Axis Business Solutions

"We have been helping our clients plan, deploy and support DR solutions for almost two decades," said Joe Paquet, Vice President, Vendor Alliances at Axis Business Solutions. "For some clients, the complexities and costs make achieving DR objectives difficult. Datrium DRaaS with VMWare Cloud on AWS suddenly changes those rules and makes enterprise DR available to anyone. Datrium DRaaS ensures our customers can recover from ransomware and other disasters cost-effectively and reliably. When deployed it's a part of our DR Playbook Design Services."

Centre Technologies

"We believe in partnering with the right solution partners for the right reasons. Datrium's proven time and time again that they are leading efforts to secure businesses during digital transformation," said Chris Pace, CEO at Centre Technologies. "While there are many DRaaS solutions on the market, Datrium's approach to Disaster Recovery is by far more comprehensive, allowing performance and capacity to scale independently. This enables businesses to be productive with confidence."

Trace3

"Innovation sometimes comes in the form of simplifying an existing, complex problem with a new way of thinking," said Michael Medvecky, General Manager of the National Team at Trace3. "In the case of Disaster Recovery and Backup, Datrium has converted a time-consuming, manual process into an easy-to-use SaaS product. Datrium's DRaaS solution offers a reliable, cloud-based alternative to traditional DR products. Best of all, clients only pay for the resources they consume, making DRaaS very cost-effective. We look forward to implementing this fresh approach to disaster recovery for our customers."

About Datrium

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

