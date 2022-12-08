Daughter of Honey and Barry Sherman Issues Plea for Information on 5th Anniversary of Murders; Crime Remains Unsolved

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Alex Krawczyk

Five years ago, on December 13, 2017, my beloved parents, Honey and Barry Sherman, were brutally murdered in their Toronto home. So far there has been no justice for them and no closure for me and my family.

My heart is broken. My loss is immeasurable. My children have lost their grandparents. We miss their guidance, love, and wisdom.

With kindness and humility, my parents provided leadership and unbound generosity to charities across Canada and around the world. Their dedication to service and philanthropy impacted many people, some of whom have shared their beautiful and inspiring stories with me.

The horrific manner in which they were taken from us has been extremely traumatic and has irreparably damaged the fabric of our community.

Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit continues to pursue its ongoing and active investigation. The $10 million reward for information leading to a conviction remains available and is still unclaimed.

If you have any information about the murders of my parents, I urge you to please contact the Toronto Police Service at:

[email protected]

Your information is urgently needed to help solve this crime and bring those responsible to justice. We cannot let another year pass without justice being done.

