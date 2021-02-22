Daughtry Embraces the Next Frontier of Live Music with Gigs Live Interactive Livestream

"I am very excited to be doing our first, full band concert livestream, including our single, 'World on Fire,'" says Chris Daughtry . "Also, a select number of fans will get to be live on screens in the crowd, so we can see and hear you!"

Tickets start at $20, with an additional Ticket + Virtual Fan Wall package offering beginning at $75 for a limited time which includes an opportunity for fans to appear on virtual audience screens and interact virtually with the band during the performance and Q&A. Other ticket, merch, and meet-and-greet options are also available for this exclusive event. To purchase tickets, virtual fan wall and VIP packages to Daughtry's Gigs Live concert, visit https://gigs.live/events/daughtry-live-nashville .

Since releasing their 2007 self-titled debut record, Daughtry have sold over 8 million records in the United States alone, and their 2020 live streaming efforts were a massive success in a year marked by uncertainty for the music industry at large. The group, fronted by fan-favorite American Idol alumni Chris Daughtry, replaced their original spring touring plans with a 19-date virtual "Live From Home" acoustic tour, with each show featuring a unique setlist and even fan meet-and-greets. Now, they are looking to Gigs Live to take the virtual concert experience to a whole new level.

The Daughtry live stream is the first of many top-tier acts to be produced by the groundbreaking new Gigs Live platform, founded by former executives of ViacomCBS, NBC, Amazon and Audible. The interactive streaming platform delivers custom-produced live concert streams to music lovers everywhere, making every concert a world tour. More than a virtual live concert, audiences have the opportunity to interact with each other during and after the stream, creating life-long bonds.

"We are incredibly excited to have Daughtry on Gigs Live for their first live performance of 2021 with the full band," says Gigs Live CEO Ash Nayak. "We are thrilled to give the fans who are currently stuck at home something epic to look forward to. It's going to be a great show!"

Founded by former executives ViacomCBS, NBC, Amazon and Audible, Gigs Live is much more than a live streaming platform. With patents in video and advertisement technology, Gigs Live works with artists to develop evergreen content, creating a streamlined process so that participating artists need only worry about bringing their craft to the table. From production to distribution, Gigs Live handles it all. Using innovative monetization techniques, Gigs Live's unique Gigs Archive Library (GAL) also provides artists with a continuous revenue stream whether they are currently performing or not. Utilizing a true multi-platform presence, Gigs Live gives fans a voice and a community through inventive chat and networking tools and gives brands a data-driven way to connect with artists and their fans. Artists maximize their reach and revenue, and fans maximize their fan experience. Gigs Live makes every concert a world tour! For more information on Gigs Live and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.gigs.live .

