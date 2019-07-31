Davalor Mold Announces Additions to Board of Directors

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davalor Mold (or "Davalor"), a leading manufacturer of injection molded plastic products is excited to announce two new additions to the company's Board of Directors. Blackford Capital acquired Davalor Mold in 2016 and has since built upon the company's reputation for custom manufacturing capabilities and exceptional customer service.

Tom McMillen joins Davalor with decades of automotive industry experience and currently serves as Executive Director of Global Chassis and Body Structures for General Motors. He brings tremendous leadership experience across all supply chain functions including quality, purchasing and logistics. McMillen also brings a valuable OEM perspective to Davalor, a tier two supplier. "It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Davalor's leadership team and Board of Directors," said Tom. "Working with a smaller business and looking at the industry from a different perspective is something I truly look forward to in the coming years."

Tom DiDonato, currently serving as SVP of Human Resources and Chief Administration Officer for Lear Corporation, brings extensive experience in human resources and human capital strategy to the company. DiDonato has held senior leadership positions in Global Staffing and Human Resources for several iconic American businesses, including PepsiCo, HJ Heinz, and American Eagle Outfitters prior to joining Lear. Advising Davalor on building out their human capital strategy will be a keen focus for DiDonato. "No matter the size of the business or the industry in which you compete, employee engagement and talent development needs to be at the forefront of a leadership teams' strategic plan," said DiDonato. "I'm thrilled to join the Davalor board and welcome the challenge of helping the company continue to develop their most important asset – the employees."

"We are honored to have the opportunity to welcome Tom McMillen and Tom Didonato onto the Davalor Board," said Carmen Evola, Managing Director of Blackford Capital and Chairman of the Board for Davalor "The diverse set of experiences they bring across some of the most well respected companies in the country will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory at Davalor."

About Davalor Mold

Founded in 1979, Davalor Mold Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of injection molded plastic products. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Michigan, Davalor offers a wide variety of molded plastic products found in OEM level automotive corporations, which are supplied by Tier 1 automotive suppliers. To learn more about the company, visit www.davalor.com.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2000, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford Capital makes majority control investments in founder and family-owned, lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and services companies. For more information, visit blackfordcapital.com .

