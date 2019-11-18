Dave Butler Joins OneCause Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the addition of experienced software executive, Dave Butler, to its board of directors.

"We're thrilled to have Dave join the board to help accelerate OneCause's growth," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "He has a great understanding of both the SaaS industry and the nonprofit sector having worked closely with universities and arts and culture organizations. It's his combined experience and passion for our mission that makes Dave an excellent addition to our board."

Butler brings more than two decades of experience as a technology and software leader to the OneCause board. He served as chief executive officer and president of Paciolan, a leader in ticketing, fundraising, and marketing solutions, helping drive the corporate culture, improve operational success, and build long-term customer loyalty. Prior to leading Paciolan, Butler served in multiple leadership roles at Ticketmaster, TCI Solutions, and Sage.

Butler is a seasoned board member helping to drive growth and build long term access with five other boards he has served. He also is a longtime volunteer with Mended Hearts meeting with cardiac patients following open-heart surgery at Mission Hospital.

"I truly believe in the mission of OneCause and am excited about where the organization is headed," said Butler. "I enjoy helping companies that are doing good in the world, and that's especially true at OneCause where they are building software that helps nonprofits further their missions. There's great opportunity to continue to drive growth and I look forward to providing strategic insight based on my experience working with both nonprofits and software technology."

In July OneCause announced it reached $2 Billion raised on its fundraising platform, and is on track to nearly double the annual proceeds raised for 2019.

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based online and event fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion.

