Dave Dutch, Former CEO of PayLease, Joins Growth Street Partners as Senior Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners , a San Francisco-based early growth capital firm, today announced that Dave Dutch joined the firm as Senior Advisor. Prior to joining Growth Street, Dave served as the Chief Executive Officer and a board member of PayLease, an online payments and SaaS platform that serves the property management space. As Senior Advisor, Dave will provide strategic guidance to Growth Street and its portfolio companies, as well as assist in finding and partnering with the country's best founders.

"We have known Dutch for many years, first at PayLease and then as a friend and mentor. Dave's unique and fun leadership style combined with his sharp intellect make him a fantastic addition to the Growth Street team. He is an ideal sounding board for Growth Street's entrepreneurs," said Steve Wolfe, Co-Founder of Growth Street Partners, who previously served on the Board of PayLease.

Over his seven years as CEO of PayLease, Dave helped the company grow to over 200 employees, integrate an add-on acquisition, and navigate two successful transactions. Originally a management consultant, Dave rose to President of Networkcar (acquired by Hughes Telematics), CMO of Vignette (acquired by OpenText), and ultimately to CEO of PayLease (acquired by Francisco Partners and then Vista Equity Partners). Dave is originally from Michigan, where his father passed along a deep love for his Michigan State Spartans.

"After getting to know Steve and Nate during my tenure as the CEO of PayLease, I am excited to work with them again, partner with Growth Street's portfolio company founders, and help them grow the firm," explained Dutch.

"We are thrilled that Dutch is joining the Growth Street team. Growth Street and its founders will benefit immensely from his experience, network, and magnetic personality," said Nate Grossman, Co-Founder of Growth Street Partners.

Growth Street provides early growth capital to vertically-focused, rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies located in underserved U.S. markets. The fund invests $3-10 million behind founders who lead $1-5 million annual run-rate revenue companies. An investment from Growth Street allows an entrepreneur to accelerate growth without losing control.

Growth Street Partners

