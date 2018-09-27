Dave Grohl Steps Up to Headline Autism Speaks' "Into The Blue" Gala on October 4th at The Beverly Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Grohl , frontman for the multiple Grammy award-winning band Foo Fighters – and who headlined the Autism Speaks "Blue Jean Ball" in 2013 – returns to headline the organization's "Into the Blue" gala on October 4, 2018 at The Beverly Hills Hotel .

This year's honoree is Jeff Apploff , founder of Apploff Entertainment and Executive Producer / Creator of "Beat Shazam," the mega-hit game show hosted by Jamie Foxx and deejayed by his daughter, Corinne Foxx. When Jamie Foxx, originally slated to perform at the gala, bowed out due to a scheduling conflict, Grohl stepped in.

The star-studded evening will be hosted by Corinne Foxx and will feature a cocktail reception with music by DJ Irie , a live performance by the glow-in-the-dark dance sensation iLuminate, an exciting dinner program and an exclusive celebrity fashion experience. Celebrities and VIPs scheduled to participate in the fashion experience include Emmy award-winning co-hosts of "The Real" Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon Houghton , "The Talk" host Eve , "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Carly Steel , "E! News" host Carissa Culiner, television host Victoria Recaño, model Lori Harvey , actresses Garcelle Beauvais and AnnaLynn McCord , Too Faced CEO Jerrod Blandino , Kelly Osbourne, and media personalities Kym Douglas and Rachel McCord , among several others.

Past celebrity participants have included P!nk, Freddie Highmore, Sarah McLachlan, Conan O'Brien, Diane Kruger, Molly Sims, Raphael Saadiq, JK Simmons, Rick Springfield, Kevin Frazier, Nikki Reed, Maria Menounos and Cirque de Soleil, among others.

Celebrity blue carpet arrivals will take place between 6:30-7:30 pm during the cocktail reception. Guest will be seated for dinner at 8:00 pm and the program will wrap at 10:00 pm.

"Into the Blue" raises funds to support the mission of Autism Speaks, the research and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span for the needs of all those affected by autism.

Individual tickets are sold out. For event sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit www.autismspeaks.org/intotheblue .

About Autism

Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children. Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder;

and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and

related conditions. Since 2012, Autism Speaks has provided more than 18 million people with programs and resources such as the Autism Treatment Network, which includes Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders at UC Irvine. Autism Speaks also provides free tool kits to help manage a wide range of challenges, at every stage of life. For additional information, visit www.AutismSpeaks.org .

* * * Media Credentials Required in Advance * * *

Media Contact

Coterie Media

Nikki Pesusich

818.788.7650

Nikki@CoterieMedia.com

Sponsorship Contact

Autism Speaks

Elizabeth Roland

323.297.4730

SouthernCA@autismspeaks.org

SOURCE Autism Speaks

