MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadyne Health, a patient liability resolution expert and WindRose Health Investors, formerly MTS Health Investors, today announced Dave Harris, a recently retired principle at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has been appointed to the Avadyne Health Board of Directors.

"Dave is an accomplished leader and pioneer in the healthcare payments field and a contributor in building one of the largest revenue cycle consulting practices during his 25 years at PwC," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Avadyne Health.

Dave Harris Joins Avadyne Health’s Board of Directors

"We're delighted to welcome Dave to the Board and look forward to his contributions," said Curtis Lane, Founding Partner of WindRose Health Investors. "Drawing on his years of experience in healthcare, Dave will provide fresh insights to our business priorities," he added.

"I am honored to serve on Avadyne Health's Board of Directors," said Dave Harris. "The company is transforming patient liability resolution and patient satisfaction with market-leading solutions, engagement concierges and innovative technologies. Their focus on reducing the cost-to-collect and improving patient satisfaction are game changers in today's market."

Prior to PwC, Harris formerly served in leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Deloitte, EDS and IBM. He's consulted a variety of healthcare payers and providers on their payment platforms. He assisted in the development of the first national claims processing system, still in use today. Harris was a founding member of the American Hospital Association (AHA) and participated in the patient-friendly billing initiative with Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

As a management consultant, he has helped payers, providers and clearinghouses improve operations, optimize systems, co-source/outsource and consolidate business office functions. He considers himself a life-long advocate of healthcare business office professionals who are under constant pressure to collect money.

Harris holds a Master of Business Administration and an undergraduate degree from Oregon State University. Now retired, he and his wife Kathleen live bicoastal, raising their family of four children in New Jersey and starting a farm in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

About Avadyne Health:



As a leading 47-year patient liability resolution expert serving 275 healthcare providers and collecting nearly $1 billion in patient payments annually, Avadyne Health is a leader in reducing the cost to collect, increasing patient liability resolution and improving patient satisfaction. Services include Financial Clearance, Self-Pay Account Resolution and Bad Debt Recovery. Learn more about how Avadyne's market-leading solutions, patient engagement concierges and innovative technologies, such as Patient Concierge, ePFXpatientportal, ePFXsolutions and ePFXscore, deliver impactful financial outcomes and improve patient satisfaction. Contact or visit us at avadynehealth.com.

About WindRose Health Investors:



WindRose Health Investors, formerly MTS Health Investors, makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. WindRose Health Investors focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose Health Investors manages over $700 million of capital and is currently investing out of its fourth fund. WindRose Health Investors is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at ir@windrose.com.

