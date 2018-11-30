Dave Hilfman Named Co-Recipient of GAC's Person of the Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers Against Cancer (GAC) names their Person of the Year honors each November to someone who has been instrumental in furthering the cause of advancing cures for cancer - either by their contributions and works or actual cancer research. This year GAC names co-recipients for that honor -- Dr. Jim Allison, 2018 Nobel Laureate for Medicine with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and United Airlines Executive Dave Hilfman. United Airlines, and prior to that Continental, has been title sponsor for GAC since its founding in 1997.

"Dave has worked tirelessly to move our organization forward for over twenty years. He and United Airlines, have devoted substantial resources that helped put GAC's Houston tournament on the map," says Brian Clary, local attorney and GAC Board Member and officer. "Dr. Allison, who worked in advancing immunotherapy, was named to the honor as recipient of Person of the Year this year but the GAC Board wanted to add Hilfman because of his tremendous devotion to the cause of eradicating cancer from humanity."

"We announced it at the dinner and I believe it came as a surprise to Dave. He certainly seemed honored and moved. He definitely deserved it considering the long-standing effort he and the airline have put in," according to Clary.

Dave Hilfman is senior vice president of worldwide sales for United. In this role, he is responsible for directing the efforts of a team of over 700 sales professionals who manage sales programs, relationships and revenue with corporations, travel management companies and distributors around the world.

GAC

Golfers Against Cancer is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 charitable organization whose sole objective is to raise funds for vital cancer research. The organization prides itself in keeping overhead and administrative costs to a minimum so that virtually all of the money raised goes to supporting promising research projects selected by GAC's Beneficiary Committee. The local organization has raised more than $23 million in total contributions, including matching funds, generated by the Kingwood tournament along with related GAC tournaments and dinners across the country. For more go to www.golfersagainstcancer.org.

