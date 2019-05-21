Dave Huguenin Joins First Sound Bank as Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer

SEATTLE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sound Bank (OTCBB:FSWA) today announced that Dave Huguenin has joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer.

Huguenin brings over 45 years of experience to First Sound Bank, having most recently served as Senior Consultant of Commercial Lending at The Bank of Washington. Prior to his time at The Bank of Washington Huguenin founded two banks in Bellevue, Washington. In 2000 Huguenin founded Foundation Bank growing the start-up community bank to over $240 million in assets. Then in 2008 he formed Core Business Bank which was later acquired by Puget Sound Bank.

Huguenin is a native Washingtonian and a graduate of both the University of Washington as well as the Pacific Coast Banking School.

In announcing Huguenin's hiring, First Sound Bank President & CEO Marty Steele said, "We are very fortunate to have a banker of Dave's stature join us at First Sound Bank. Dave is one of the most well-known bankers in the Puget Sound market, and his previous leadership efforts have created substantial shareholder value for several community banks. He was a trusted colleague of mine at The Bank of Washington, and I know he will have a significant impact here at First Sound Bank."

About First Sound Bank

Seattle-based First Sound Bank offers customized banking for small- to medium-sized businesses, organizations, not-for-profits and professionals in the Puget Sound region. The bank is committed to delivering personalized service, convenient access, and competitive rates to support the needs of the business community. First Sound Bank offers online banking at www.firstsoundbank.com and an expansive array of cash management services, as well as ATM banking throughout the country and abroad.

