Dave O'Rourke to Lead Financial Gravity Subsidiary Sofos Investments as President

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies (OTCQB: FGCO) announced that industry veteran Dave O'Rourke has recently accepted the position of President of subsidiary Sofos Investments, Inc.

Sofos is a turnkey asset management program (TAMP) that specializes in providing financial advisors, RIAs and BDs access to institutional managed money through separate account management. Sofos is a pioneer in offering family-office style services to the mass affluent.

Dr. William Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Sofos emphasized, "Business development and a rapid revenue ramp is Job #1 at new companies, and having worked with Dave for many years, I have no doubt he is the right man for this role. His sales leadership ability is second to none."

"We will sail in a blue ocean. In recent years the TAMP space has become a race to the bottom," says O'Rourke. "Our innovations give us not only a technological advantage but reset the bar for costs. We will change the game in client experience and loyalty."

"Sofos and Financial Gravity are very quickly delivering performance results in both expansion and innovation," said Scott Winters, CEO of Financial Gravity. "We are excited about building a sustainable and infinitely scalable enterprise."

Mr. O'Rourke is widely regarded as a challenger in the TAMP industry, having taken on industry giants before. The team that Dave previously built won over $2B in new AUM in a three-year period from a base of just over $100M. Dave's long career in advisory and practice management consulting includes a stint as President of a $350M RIA in San Francisco.

Dave is a graduate of the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley, and makes his home in Marin County, CA.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.financialgravity.com

