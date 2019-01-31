David Beckham Surprises HOUSE 99 Fans to Celebrate Male Grooming Brand's First Anniversary

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816087/HOUSE_99_by_David_Beckham_Logo.jpg )

"It was an incredible day, I wanted to personally thank our consumers who are making HOUSE 99 so special. We are overwhelmed by the support we receive every day from HOUSE 99 fans, said David Beckham who revealed the video on his Instagram account. We are excited for the year to come and we will keep building the range to help every guy find his next look."

https://youtu.be/MM_DF2eEEpM

After the surprise, brand fans had the chance to discuss looks & favorite products with David Beckham.

Launched in 2018 in more than 20 countries, HOUSE 99 will celebrate its first anniversary by dropping its new SMARTEN UP Hair & Moustache Wax on February 1st. The product will be first available online http://www.house99davidbeckham.com

HOUSE 99 by David Beckham star products include:

SMOOTH BACK Shaping Pomade, a medium hold reshapable texture for a natural finish style.

SERIOUSLY GROOMED Beard & Hair Balm, a 2-in-1 creamy texture to style both hair and beard.

SOFTER TOUCH Beard Oil, a sleek dry men's beard oil.

About HOUSE 99

HOUSE 99 is a new global men's grooming and skincare brand, founded by David Beckham, in partnership with L'Oréal Luxe, with the ambition to demystify men's grooming needs and encourage self-expression and style experimentation. The complete HOUSE 99 collection offers 23 dynamic hair, skin, beard and body products to deliver holistic and diverse grooming solutions for every male skin and hair types. The entire range has been created, tested and approved by David Beckham, from the formula, to the product name, design and packaging, with the aim to mirror David's own style rituals and deliver grooming excellence.

