David Brodsky Properties Ranks Among Fast 50, Reaches Sales Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, David Brodsky Properties ranks among the 50 fastest-growing companies in Central Texas. This year, the indie Austin real estate brokerage moved up 5 spots in the 2020 Fast 50 ranking to place 13 out of 25 in the category for companies with revenue under $10M. The company's success is the result of individual agent dedication to a culture of demonstrating professional excellence.

With 9 full-time agents, David Brodsky Properties was able to generate revenue in excess of some larger real estate companies in the ranking, including some with more than double the agent count. DBP real estate strategists were also able to achieve an average sales price of $415,000, which is 14% more than the average Austin area real estate agent.

"There are brokerage models that focus on agent count for their strength," said David Brodsky, broker/owner of the eponymous real estate company. "At DBP, our recruiting focus has been to network with like-minded professionals to attract talent with a work ethic that harmonizes with our company culture. That culture is one of constant demonstration of excellence. We always perform at our best and then find ways to improve upon that."

The result is a brokerage of tight-knit, high-caliber agents who collaborate and support each other in their professional endeavors. DBP's business model and company culture have helped more than half of all the agents at the brokerage to rank among the top-performing agents in the Austin area. Despite the setbacks caused by the coronavirus, the team's momentum is propelling them toward another sales milestone this year: the brokerage is projected to break the $80M mark in 2020 real estate sales.

"Focusing on quality and consistency enables us to provide a reliably excellent Austin real estate experience for our clients," explained Brodsky. "Before shifting careers from corporate finance to real estate, I saw that the industry failed at strategically advising consumers. I founded this brokerage with the intention of providing exceptional consultative real estate services to Austin area real estate consumers and I feel like I can confidently attest that we are doing that."

SOURCE David Brodsky Properties

