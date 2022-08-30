David Byrne's Theater of the Mind kicks off Fall arts calendar in Denver

New shows, exhibitions headed to The Mile High City

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver is known as the arts and culture hub of the Rocky Mountain region and the city is ready to deliver on that reputation again this Fall.

Theater of the Mind opens in Denver this Fall.

The highly anticipated world premiere of Theater of the Mind, co-created by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, kicks off with previews beginning Aug. 31 and the official opening Sept. 13. The show is described as "an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience." It's also an intimate experience with less than 20 audience members for each 75-minute performance. The show, hosted by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center, takes place in a 15,000-square foot warehouse at York Street Yards in the Clayton neighborhood of Denver.

Theater of the Mind is just the beginning as new shows, exhibitions, cultural festivals and more are coming to Denver in the next few months:

Exhibitions From Around the World

Denver-based artist Sammy Seung -min Lee, who was born and raised in South Korea , explores the immigrant experience through cast paper sculptures of food and flora in her exhibition Taking Root , opening at Denver Botanic Gardens on Oct. 1 .

-min Lee, who was born and raised in , explores the immigrant experience through cast paper sculptures of food and flora in her exhibition , opening at Denver Botanic Gardens on . Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools brings 300 years of Flemish Masterworks to Denver Art Museum. The show, which introduces U.S. audiences to Belgium -based The Phoebus Foundation's collection for the first time, includes medieval, renaissance and baroque pieces from the 15th- to 17th century. It opens Oct. 16 .

Art on the Streets

The Denver Chalk Art Festival returns Sept. 3-5 , this time in the Golden Triangle Creative District. For 17 years pre-pandemic, the festival was held in June in Larimer Square. In 2021, it returned during the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and this year marks the first time it'll take place in the Golden Triangle, home to many of Denver's renowned art museums, making it a perfect fit for the area. More than 200 professional and amateur artists will spend three days using pavement as their canvas for colorful chalk masterpieces.

returns , this time in the Golden Triangle Creative District. For 17 years pre-pandemic, the festival was held in June in Larimer Square. In 2021, it returned during the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and this year marks the first time it'll take place in the Golden Triangle, home to many of Denver's renowned art museums, making it a perfect fit for the area. More than 200 professional and amateur artists will spend three days using pavement as their canvas for colorful chalk masterpieces. First Friday Art Walks will take place on the first Friday each month through the end of the year in some of Denver's coolest areas including the Art District on Santa Fe, River North (RiNo) Art District and on Tennyson Street in Highland. View art from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, and, of course, on the street.

will take place on the first Friday each month through the end of the year in some of Denver's coolest areas including the Art District on Santa Fe, River North (RiNo) Art District and on Tennyson Street in Highland. View art from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, and, of course, on the street. AFAR named Denver the "Street Art Capital of the Country" in 2019 and for good reason . There are two street art festivals in Denver in September alone:

There are two street art festivals in in September alone: Art RiNo will bring local, national and international artists together Sept. 5-11 to create six new murals in the Arts District. Artists include Denver's Patrick Kane McGregor , L.A.'s The Obanoth and Scotland -based, Australian artist Smug. Camp RiNo is also an opportunity for children to explore their creative side.

will bring local, national and international artists together to create six new murals in the Arts District. Artists include Denver's , L.A.'s The Obanoth and -based, Australian artist Smug. Camp RiNo is also an opportunity for children to explore their creative side.

The inaugural Denver Walls international mural festival kicks off Sept. 22 in the Globeville neighborhood and River North (RiNo) Arts District. The event – which aims to bring art to public spaces, beautify the city and build community pride – is being spearheaded by local artist Ally Grimm . Artists will have four days to complete their pieces.

Music in The Mile High City

As the nights get cooler, the shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will continue to bring the heat. Highlights at the world-renowned outdoor concert venue include Nine Inch Nails ( Sept. 2-3 ), Brandi Carlile ( Sept. 9-10 ), Wilco ( Sept. 14 ), Rufus Du Sol ( Oct. 15-16 ) and Maren Morris ( Oct. 19 ).

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ). Ball Arena is bringing big names to Denver as well with the following shows: Keith Urban ( Sept. 16 ), Pearl Jam ( Sept. 22 ), Florence + the Machine ( Oct. 1 ), Post Malone ( Oct. 30 ), Lizzo ( Oct. 31 ), Smashing Pumpkins ( Nov. 7 ) and Carrie Underwood ( Nov. 15 ).

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ). Smaller Denver venues are also hosting high-profile artists. Phish plays Dick's Sporting Goods Park Sept. 1-4 , Dave Matthews Band is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Sept. 9 , Demi Lovato will perform at Fillmore Auditorium on Oct. 3 and Kelsea Ballerini 's show is at Mission Ballroom, also on Oct. 3 .

plays Dick's Sporting Goods Park , is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre , will perform at Fillmore Auditorium on and 's show is at Mission Ballroom, also on . The Flaming Lips are headlining a jam-packed Westword Music Showcase lineup Sept. 9-10 in RiNo. Friday night's sessions at more than 10 venues are free, while the action moves to Mission Ballroom Outdoors on Saturday with tickets starting at $55 .

Broadway in Denver

The DCPA is bringing four Broadway shows to The Mile High City this Fall including the Tony Award-winning and Grammy-winning musical Hadestown ( Aug. 30-Sept. 11 ), Come From Away ( Oct. 4-9 ), Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations ( Oct. 25-Nov. 6 ) and My Fair Lady ( Nov. 15-27 ).

Meow Wolf Convergiversary

Meow Wolf Convergence Station, which surpassed 1 million visitors in June, is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Denver with not one, but two events on Sept. 17 . The daytime celebration is for visitors of all ages, kicks off at 10 a.m. and has specially priced tickets for just $15 . The night party begins at 9 p.m. for the 21+ crowd. JUNGLE, Juan Maclean and Kim Ann Foxman will take over multiple stages starting at 10 p.m. and party goes until 2 a.m. Tickets are $99 .

Family, Film and Fashion

Denver Arts Week celebrates The Mile High City's arts and culture scene with hundreds of events around the city Nov. 4-12 . Explore vibrant art districts, outdoor sculptures, indulge in the performing arts, be inspired at literary events and even buy some art of your own. One of the week's highlights is Saturday Night at the Museums on Nov. 5 , when many of Denver's top cultural institutions will be open for free from 5-10 p.m. – a great opportunity for families to explore all the city has to offer!

celebrates The Mile High City's arts and culture scene with hundreds of events around the city . Explore vibrant art districts, outdoor sculptures, indulge in the performing arts, be inspired at literary events and even buy some art of your own. One of the week's highlights is Saturday Night at the Museums on , when many of Denver's top cultural institutions will be open for free from – a great opportunity for families to explore all the city has to offer! Denver Film Fest , the largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region, returns Nov. 2-13 for its 45 th anniversary with red carpet events, citywide screenings, panels and more. Programming includes documentary premieres by local and international filmmakers, immersive and virtual reality, music videos, shorts, episodic content and more.

, the largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region, returns for its 45 anniversary with red carpet events, citywide screenings, panels and more. Programming includes documentary premieres by local and international filmmakers, immersive and virtual reality, music videos, shorts, episodic content and more. Denver Fashion Week will feature collections from local, national and international designers Nov. 12-20 . Dubbed by Forbes Magazine as "a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent", DFW is a must-see for the fashion forward.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 113 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 31.7 million visitors in 2021, generating $6.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN) is the No. 3 busiest airport in the world connecting The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations globally. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Davis: (303) 571-9450 or [email protected]

Jen Osieczanek: (303) 571-9451 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau