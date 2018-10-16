David Campbell Salons Selected as OnDeck Small Business of the Month

David Campbell first got into the hair business at the young age of 16. He worked for two major salons and then joined Toronto's renowned "Sweeney Todd's," where he worked as a partner and cutter for more than 30 years. David enjoyed the management responsibility at Sweeney Todd's and set his eyes on starting his own salon.

"My moment of truth came when my previous salon shut down. I tried doing other jobs for a year," said David. "I was feeling down and my wife suggested I start my own business. I took the leap and never looked back."

David Campbell Salons opened their doors in 2009 as a full range hair salon for women, men and children. Located in North York in Toronto, the business quickly found a niche in a thriving neighborhood. The salon offers traditional services such as cut and colors, but has also branched out to offer luxury treatments that help customers improve the overall quality of their hair. Dave's Salon is now a staple on Avenue Road where he serves long-time clients and many new comers.

As his business grew, David wanted to expand by updating the store and hiring additional help. Luckily, David received a flyer in the mail and then set out to research his financial options. In 2015, David chose OnDeck and used the financing to update his salon into a state of the art facility for his customers and employees.

David prides his success as a business owner on plenty of smiles, integrity, and courtesy – and he always makes sure his clients look good and feel good.

"As a small business owner, I have my good days and my bad days, and that is why it is so important to have my relationship with OnDeck. I use financing from OnDeck for bills and expenses when business fluctuates," said David. "I like OnDeck because they are honest and they genuinely want to see you do well and succeed."

David also enjoys the quick and excellent customer service.

"OnDeck financing representatives have always been there for me. Whenever I need financing, I just call up my dedicated loan specialist and he always helps me out," said David. "The money is in my account in as little as 24 hours. Working with OnDeck is like being part of a family."

To learn more about David Campbell Salons, visit: http://www.davidcampbellsalons.ca/

To see a video on David Campbell's small business journey, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV9nCIxLsA4

