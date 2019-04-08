David Crosby Joins WeedCon Cup Judges Panel

David Crosby, Grammy award-winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Byrds will join Swerve of The California Connection, Michelin Chef Michael Magallanes of Opulent Chef, Erin Lumley of Strain Kind of Love, Suhum Shah former critic for The Cannabist, actress Patricia Tackett, Producer/Director Petrie Alexandra Williams, cannabis photographer Larry Silverman, CEO of Bare Roots Farms Kevin Hagar and entrepreneur Phillip Delacruz on the WeedCon Cup Judges Panel.

The WeedCon Cup award is a 15 lb. cut crystal and sterling silver trophy given for Best Flower (sponsored by Flow Kana), Best Concentrate (sponsored by SHO Products) as well as Best Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals, Vaporizer, Packaging and Best Dispensary.

Flow Kana is the first sustainable, sun grown cannabis company to embrace the small, independent farm ecosystem. Flow Kana offers a wide range of processing, co-packing, white label, and distribution services to brands, dispensaries, distributors, and manufacturers. Featuring a wide variety of tested and graded products, Flow Kana provides partners with a one-stop shop for clean, compliant cannabis products of the highest quality through a suite of strategic processing and distribution points throughout the state of California. Flow Kana's supported brands include Willies Reserve, Eel River Organics, Brother Davids, Juna and Foria.

SHO Products is the leading equipment and technology provider in the world for solventless extraction equipment. SHO both manufactures its own products and operates as a distributor of complimentary product lines. SHO's extraction equipment includes rosin presses, filter bags, parchment paper and dry-sift tumblers. Committed to distributing the best products in the industry, SHO distributes equipment, tools and accessories through their retail partners and online portals. Brands SHO Products brings to market include Dab Nation, Be Lit, and Rosin Tech.

WeedCon Cup entrants include California Dab Company, Cali Kush Farms, Dr. Delights, Flor Pure Flower, Green Shock, The Original Jack Herer, Kushy Punch, Ignite, Island Medibles, Lit Club, Liquid Flower, Legit Tasty, Mary's Medicinals, Dr. Norms, The Package Company, Papa & Barkley, Rove Brand, Sunderstorm, Silver Dragon Cannabis, Sol Spirit Farm, Stone Road Farms, Tinley Beverages, Talking Trees Farms, WildLand Cannabis.

WeedCon West will include exhibitors, special entertainment, investors forum, networking luncheon and the WeedCon Cup awards. Ticket sales will go to support orphans, foster and homeless children through nonprofit, Safety Harbor Kids. Visit www.weedcon2019.com

