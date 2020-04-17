David Crosby to Judge WeedCon 420 Cannabis Cup Online Platform

Cannabis has become accepted world wide as treatment for life threatening ailments (cancer, epilepsy) and common ailments that plague the human condition (sleeplessness, anxiety, motion sickness, pain). According to studies on the US Government website www.cancer.gov "Cannabinoids may cause antitumor effects by … induction of cell death, inhibition of cell growth… Cannabinoids appear to kill tumor cells.… 1 . With this knowledge in mind, consumers are seeking reliable sources for cannabis products.

The WEEDCon 420 Cup provides the link between the consumer and the products offered to help their ailments. The competition will take place entirely online with judges sampling and reviewing the Cup entries using video conferencing.

Partnering with Mother Nature's Remedy, NUGL, The JW Experience, The Dart Co and LED Truck Media, WEEDCon Productions will post product reviews and awards online for consumers to view on April 20th at 'high noon" PST. Then, every Friday for four weeks, at 4:20pm, products will be featured on Instagram and Zoom for consumers to view. An online awards ceremony on May 20th at 4:20pm will conclude the event.

Social media influencers include: @thedavidcrosby, @MightyCroz, @breezy_puff, @Shakastrong, @cannabis_coach, @nick.metos @samski1411, @420gyal, @HighCEO, @DailyHighClub, @_shadesofsyd, @cassycasas, @hariahov. Attendees will be able to view online product reviews on Instagram and then login to Zoom and watch the online event.

The WEEDCon 420 Cup showcases the finest cannabis companies and products for the consumer including Green Eyes Farms, Kushy Punch, Big Sur Extracts, CBD and Herbs, River View Farms, ReCreate, Buddys Chocolate Haus, Fiddlers-Greens, Gr33n Solutions and Rove Brand. Also competing are Coda Signature's Coffee & Doughnuts Chocolate Bar and microTABS single source, single strain, full spectrum, 10mg scored tablet. Cannabis company, Yummi Karma is entering their sublingual Birthday Cake High THC Drops, their Drift Away THC tincture and Body Rehab Cream.

WEEDCon, a licensed cannabis event company in California, is known as the premier cannabis marketing and event company in the country and specializes in company and product launches, marketing and branding and wholesale buyer to brand business connections. Visit www.weedconproductions.com

