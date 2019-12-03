David Dutwin, Leading Expert on Survey Methodology and Communications, Joins NORC at the University of Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NORC at the University of Chicago is excited to announce that David Dutwin, a nationally recognized survey methodologist and former president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and the chief scientist of AmeriSpeak, NORC's multi-client, panel-based research platform.

As a key member of NORC's senior leadership team, Dutwin will work across the entire organization to contribute to thought leadership, methodological innovation, business development, and project execution. He will also use his outstanding strategic communications skills to disseminate NORC's work throughout the scientific community, heighten brand awareness, and strengthen and build client relationships.

"We are seeing great growth within our research departments and across product innovation at NORC," said Dan Gaylin, NORC's president and CEO. "David's background in survey research and strategic corporate development makes him a natural fit as we continue to push the boundaries of our work for our clients and give them the data, analysis, and evaluations they need to address the major issues of society."

Most recently, Dutwin was executive vice president and chief methodologist at SSRS, the survey and market research firm. Much of his work at SSRS focused on methodological innovation, executive management, and research in health and low-incidence populations. He is a senior fellow of the Program for Opinion Research and Election Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also serves as a lecturer. An avid member of the AAPOR community, Dutwin served as president from 2018 to 2019. He previously sat on AAPOR's Executive Council as conference chair and has served full terms on a number of committees.

"David is one of the country's foremost experts on survey methodology," said J. Michael Dennis, senior vice president and executive director of AmeriSpeak. "David brings a client-centric perspective to every project. As chief scientist, David will develop new AmeriSpeak products, solutions, and capabilities that will delight our clients. His combination of technical expertise, ability to communicate complex concepts and entrepreneurial spirit make David a perfect fit for AmeriSpeak."

Known for his multifaceted skill set, vision, creativity, and experience, Dutwin earned his master's degree in rhetoric, which he credits with helping him understand clients' perspectives and expectations. He looks forward to using both his communications and methodological expertise at NORC.

"NORC has grown into a large and important player in the survey world and beyond, but has retained its ability to be nimble and innovative," Dutwin said. "Those qualities are very important to me and a tribute to the organization I am proud to call my new professional home."

According to Missy Nachbar, executive vice president at NORC, "David has a talent for bringing together people with diverse expertise to drive toward best-in-class solutions because he listens and understands client needs. He has broad expertise and can execute the entire lifecycle of a project — from strategic planning and design all the way through preparing results and dissemination."

Dutwin earned a BA in political science and communication from the University of Pittsburgh, an MA in communication from the University of Washington, and a Ph.D. in communication and public opinion from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

About NORC at the University of Chicago

NORC at the University of Chicago is an objective, non-partisan research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions. Since 1941, NORC has conducted groundbreaking studies, created and applied innovative methods and tools, and advanced principles of scientific integrity and collaboration. Today, government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world partner with NORC to transform increasingly complex information into useful knowledge.

