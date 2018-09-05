David E. Stein Recognized for Contributions to Physics and Defense Analysis

Widely regarded for his knowledge as a physicist, defense analyst and futurist, David E. Stein began his career upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in physics, with high honors, from the University of Florida, followed by a Master of Science degree, also in physics. After a brief Army stint (air defense artillery), he transferred to the U.S. Air Force, where his assignments included the Joint Staff, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, and the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. A graduate of both the Naval War College and the Air War College, he served for several years as a senior acquisition program manager, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1999. His civilian employment has been in aerospace and defense industry including LTV Aircraft Products Group, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, CACI Inc-Federal, and Northrop Grumman.

Mr. Stein is credited with the identification of atmospheric refractivity effects on low-altitude radar propagation as well as extension of a quantum-mechanics computational technique to electromagnetic scattering. He co-pioneered a new acquisition methodology for next-generation fighter aircraft and a technology investment prioritization tool for an uncertain and rapidly changing national security environment. Mr. Stein has also identified systems acquisition implications of alternative geostrategic futures, asymmetric-capable adversaries, new concepts in warfare and futuristic technologies, his white paper helping refocus efforts of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. In addition, he performed an in-depth analysis of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Y2K continuity of operations plan, represented the United States on the NATO Y2K Integrated Process Team, prepared the US opening statements for a high level inter-allied meeting, authored a section of the Defense Critical Technologies Plan for the Executive Office of the President of the United States, and was a key advisor to the Air Force Requirements Oversight Council. In industry, he was one of the first scientists integrated into a defense agency special analysis team consisting of recognized senior scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Stein has contributed articles to various professional journals in physics, electrical engineering, education, and foresight studies. A professional educator, he is a former adjunct professor of physics at Chapman College, taught short courses for The George Washington University, and served on the Advisory Board of the Institute for the Future at Anne Arundel Community College. In addition, he was one of ten editors of the Proceedings of the NATO Advanced Research Workshop on Direct and Inverse Methods in Radar Polarimetry and is the founding editor-in-chief of the Applied Computational Electromagnetics Society (ACES) Journal, for which he received the ACES Distinguished Service Award, and has built and led two other international publications. Mr. Stein has been an invited speaker to the Washington Academy of Sciences, Center for Frontier Sciences, World Future Society, and Defense Planning and Analysis Society on diverse topics including the scientific-method-after-next, cultural influences on lifestyles and values, culture-based hidden assumptions, seismic shifts in education, geostrategic impacts on defense technology investment planning, and transformational leadership.

Mr. Stein has been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the South and Southwest and Who's Who in the World. In 2018, Mr. Stein was selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

