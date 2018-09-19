David Fergusson To Join Generational Group In New York

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Group , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce today that David Fergusson has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Group Leader - M&A. Mr. Fergusson will open and lead an M&A office in Manhattan. His responsibilities will include leading the firm's expansion across the Northeast region and Canada, and establishing a cross border international M&A practice.

Mr. Fergusson joins the Generational Group from The M&A Advisor, where he was the Co-CEO and President. From the firm's offices in New York and London, he was responsible for leading the global think tank services: market intelligence publishing, media, event and consulting, for their constituency of over 350,000 corporate finance industry professionals.

He is a respected speaker on the subjects of financial services and corporate innovation at prominent educational institutions such as Cambridge and Columbia, and leadership assemblies including the World Economic Forum at Davos and the World Bank. Mr. Fergusson is a frequent contributor to major media organizations, including CNBC and Bloomberg, and is the editor of 5 annual editions of "The Best Practices of The Best Dealmakers" series with a readership of more than 500,000 in over 60 countries.

"We are thrilled to have David join our leadership team. He is one of the premier innovators and influencers in global M&A and I am confident he will be a difference maker in our organization," said Generational Group President & CEO Ryan Binkley. He added, "The addition of David Fergusson to our team will help us to aggressively execute on our priority growth initiatives and bring added value to our clients."

Brenen Hofstadter, Generational's Chief M&A Officer, stated "We have known David for over a decade, and he sees the M&A business the same way we do. He applies excellence, diligence, and integrity with every client engagement. This is a landmark new hire and expansion into the Northeast market."

"This is a very exciting time to join the Generational Group as they are in an unparalleled state of dynamic growth," said Fergusson. "I have such great admiration for the company's leadership, their service to the corporate business community and their collaborative role in the advancement of our industry. I am looking forward to contributing my experience to the firm's advancement."

Prior to joining The M&A Advisor in 2010, Fergusson was actively involved in the investment banking community and was credited with executing some of the leading consolidations in transportation and recreational services. A pioneer in cross border mergers and acquisitions between the United States and China, he was recognized with the 2017 M&A Leadership Award from the China Mergers & Acquisitions Association. Mr. Fergusson is a graduate of Kings Edgehill School and the University of Guelph.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

